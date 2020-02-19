Log in
News : Companies
London Stock Exchange : Roadshow announcement

02/19/2020 | 04:53am EST
Regulatory Story
Roadshow announcement
Released 09:49 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4620D
Retail Charity Bonds PLC
19 February 2020

The information contained herein may only be released, published or distributed in the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man, Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa, the Republic of Ireland or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this document.This announcement is released by Retail Charity Bonds PLC and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by John Tattersall, Chair, Retail Charity Bonds PLC.

MiFID II retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels) and also retail clients (all distribution channels).

THE ALNWICK GARDEN TRUST RETAIL CHARITY BOND

Roadshow Announcement

Retail Charity Bonds PLC today announces a roadshow together with The Alnwick Garden Trust to meet with professional fixed income investors.

Retail Charity Bonds is an issuing platform enabling UK charities to raise medium term debt finance through bonds issued to retail and wholesale investors and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

A sterling bond will follow, subject to market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Retail Charity Bonds PLC

Briony Maritz

+44 (0)1223 781312


Allia C&C

Mark Glowrey

+44 (0)20 3039 3465


IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with any offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this announcement or any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities.

Any securities referred to herein will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the 'Securities Act'). Subject to certain exceptions, such securities may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons.

Any securities referred to herein are expected to be offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering in the United States.

This announcement does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 'Prospectus Regulation'). Any offer and sale of any securities will be made in compliance with the requirements of the Prospectus Regulation.

This announcement is directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments or (iii) are persons falling within Article 49 (2)(a) to (d) of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the 'Order') or (iv) any other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated pursuant to the Order (all such persons together being referred to as 'relevant persons'). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUKSKRRNUUARR
Roadshow announcement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 09:52:03 UTC
