Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5 - ABBVIE INC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:57am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Rule 38.5 - ABBVIE INC.
Released 10:53 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2102D
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
17 February 2020

FORM 38.5

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt market-maker

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Company dealt in

ABBVIE INC.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

US$0.01 COMMON STOCK

Date of dealing

14 FEBRUARY 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities accquired

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

4,369

94.4200 USD

94.0000 USD

Total number of relevant secuities disposed

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

4,369

94.4200 USD

94.0000 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, eg call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise Price

Type, e.g American, European etc

Expiry Date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, eg call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

17 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisory


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESFFFSWESSEIE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rule 38.5 - ABBVIE INC. - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:56:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 - achieving an operating EBIT margin of 15.4%
EQ
06:07aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :2020 Fund Distributions Schedule
PU
06:07aRM : Extension of long stop date for completion of the disposal of 70% issued share capital of a subsidiary
PU
06:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Auction of Irish Treasury Bills
PU
06:07aNEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : V-shaped recovery for Valentine
PU
06:07aSAVILLS : boosts EMEA hotels team across Germany, Austria & Switzerland
PU
06:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:07aSARAS FOR THE LOCAL COMMUNITY : promoting skills development and employability
PU
06:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:02aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Summary of Explanation and Q&A on Conference Call for the 3rd Quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group