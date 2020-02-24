Log in
London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5 - ABBVIE INC.

02/24/2020 | 04:19am EST
Regulatory Story
Rule 38.5 - ABBVIE INC.
Released 09:13 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8860D
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
24 February 2020

FORM 38.5

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt market-maker

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Company dealt in

ABBVIE INC.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

US$0.01 COMMON STOCK

Date of dealing

21 FEBRUARY 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities accquired

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

16,485

95.2400 USD

93.7327 USD

Total number of relevant secuities disposed

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

16,485

95.2400 USD

93.7327 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, eg call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise Price

Type, e.g American, European etc

Expiry Date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, eg call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

24 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisory


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rule 38.5 - ABBVIE INC. - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 09:18:04 UTC
