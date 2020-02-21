London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of exempt market-maker
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Company dealt in
ALLERGAN PLC
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES
Date of dealing
20 FEBRUARY 2020
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
(a) Purchases and sales
Total number of relevant secuities accquired
Highest price paid(Note 3)
Lowest price paid(Note 3)
41
198.7700USD
198.5100USD
Total number of relevant secuities disposed
Highest price paid(Note 3)
Lowest price paid(Note 3)
41
198.7700USD
198.5100USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name, e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
Price per unit
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name, eg call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
Exercise Price
Type, e.g American, European etc
Expiry Date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(ii) Exercising
Product name, eg call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Date of disclosure
21 FEBRUARY 2020
Contact Name
Craig Horsley
Telephone Number
+44(141) 245 7736
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
ABBVIE INC.
Nature of connection (Note 6)
Advisory
