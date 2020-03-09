Log in
London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC

03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - IRSH
Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC
Released 10:06 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4276F
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
09 March 2020

FORM 38.5

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt market-maker

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES

Date of dealing

06 MARCH 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities accquired

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

676,768

192.4000 USD

188.8600 USD

Total number of relevant secuities disposed

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

683,790

192.3300 USD

188.8600 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, eg call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise Price

Type, e.g American, European etc

Expiry Date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

PUT

SALE

100

150.0000

A

20/03/2020

0.4900 USD

PUT

SALE

290,000

140.0000

A

19/06/2020

2.0000 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, eg call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

09 MARCH 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisory


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFIIVVIAIII
Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:07 UTC
