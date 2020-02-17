Log in
London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ABBVIE INC.

02/17/2020 | 10:22am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC - IRSH
Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
Released 15:17 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2548D
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
17 February 2020

AMENDMENT Section (2b)

FORM 38.5

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt market-maker

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Company dealt in

ABBVIE INC.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

US$0.01 COMMON STOCK

Date of dealing

13 FEBRUARY 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities accquired

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

25,676

97.2900 USD

95.2700 USD

Total number of relevant secuities disposed

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

41,502

97.3050 USD

95.3050 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

CFD

LONG

63

95.3300 USD

CFD

LONG

3

95.3500 USD

CFD

LONG

27

95.3500 USD

CFD

LONG

173

95.3500 USD

CFD

LONG

300

95.6619 USD

CFD

LONG

400

95.6619 USD

CFD

LONG

2,300

95.6619 USD

CFD

LONG

126

96.1738 USD

CFD

LONG

442

96.3742 USD

CFD

LONG

125

96.4000 USD

CFD

LONG

472

96.6200 USD

CFD

LONG

866

96.6200 USD

CFD

LONG

394

96.6200 USD

CFD

LONG

21,650

96.7313 USD

CFD

LONG

50

96.7680 USD

CFD

LONG

1,000

96.8632 USD

CFD

LONG

4

96.8900 USD

CFD

LONG

225

97.2088 USD

CFD

LONG

126

97.2444 USD

CFD

LONG

19

97.2444 USD

CFD

SHORT

47

95.3500 USD

CFD

SHORT

11

95.3500 USD

CFD

SHORT

1,100

95.5295 USD

CFD

SHORT

17,702

95.7499 USD

CFD

SHORT

718

95.7499 USD

CFD

SHORT

1,763

95.8282 USD

CFD

SHORT

75

96.5900 USD

CFD

SHORT

50

97.2600 USD

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, eg call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise Price

Type, e.g American, European etc

Expiry Date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, eg call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

17 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisory


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBUGDDUBBDGGR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ABBVIE INC. - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:21:03 UTC
