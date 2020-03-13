|
London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - IRSH
Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
Released 15:46 13-Mar-2020
RNS Number : 1560G
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
13 March 2020
AMENDMENT Section (2cii)
FORM 38.5
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
|
Name of exempt market-maker
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
ABBVIE INC.
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
US$0.01 COMMON STOCK
|
Date of dealing
|
11 MARCH 2020
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Total number of relevant secuities accquired
|
Highest price paid(Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid(Note 3)
|
1,354,734
|
87.1500 USD
|
83.5700 USD
|
Total number of relevant secuities disposed
|
Highest price paid(Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid(Note 3)
|
1,401,769
|
87.1500 USD
|
83.5700 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name, e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|
Price per unit
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name, eg call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|
Exercise Price
|
Type, e.g American, European etc
|
Expiry Date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
87.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
0.4700 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
200
|
92.5000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
0.5600 USD
|
PUT
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
83.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
0.8300 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
100.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
0.8800 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
0.8900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
0.8900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
200
|
90.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
0.8900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
88.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
0.9400 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
200
|
100.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
0.9900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
200
|
100.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
0.9900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
86.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
1.1000 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
95.0000
|
A
|
24/04/2020
|
1.1500 USD
|
PUT
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
83.5000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
1.2800 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
500
|
85.5000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
1.3900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
85.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
1.5400 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
87.5000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
1.9100 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
300
|
87.5000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.0600 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
95.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
2.0900 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
92.5000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
2.6200 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
2,500
|
86.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.8400 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
500
|
90.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
3.4200 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
400
|
95.0000
|
A
|
21/08/2020
|
3.5800 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
400
|
87.5000
|
A
|
17/04/2020
|
3.8100 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
87.5000
|
A
|
17/04/2020
|
3.8100 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
95.0000
|
A
|
18/09/2020
|
4.1500 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
500
|
90.0000
|
A
|
19/06/2020
|
4.2900 USD
|
PUT
|
PURCHASE
|
200
|
75.0000
|
A
|
21/08/2020
|
5.1100 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
85.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
5.3400 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
80.0000
|
A
|
09/04/2020
|
6.9700 USD
|
CALL
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
82.5000
|
A
|
21/01/2022
|
12.6500 USD
|
PUT
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
16.2400 USD
|
PUT
|
PURCHASE
|
100
|
140.0000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
59.8000 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
200
|
130.0000
|
A
|
19/06/2020
|
0.0900 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
0.1200 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
200
|
95.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
0.1500 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
87.5000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
0.4500 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
400
|
55.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
0.6200 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
400
|
55.0000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
0.6200 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
86.5000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
0.7300 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
87.5000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.0800 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
87.5000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.2000 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
500
|
86.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.3900 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
88.0000
|
A
|
27/03/2020
|
2.5700 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
100
|
86.0000
|
A
|
13/03/2020
|
2.5700 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
100
|
84.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.6000 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
85.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.8100 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
86.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
2.8700 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
100
|
75.0000
|
A
|
19/06/2020
|
3.7100 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
1,000
|
87.5000
|
A
|
17/04/2020
|
3.7600 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
200
|
95.0000
|
A
|
21/08/2020
|
3.8700 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
95.0000
|
A
|
21/08/2020
|
3.8700 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
95.0000
|
A
|
21/08/2020
|
3.8700 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
85.0000
|
A
|
17/04/2020
|
4.2700 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
19/06/2020
|
4.6600 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
200
|
97.5000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
4.7200 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
95.0000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
5.3900 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
100
|
82.5000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
5.4600 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
100
|
82.5000
|
A
|
15/05/2020
|
5.4600 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
100
|
91.0000
|
A
|
20/03/2020
|
6.4100 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
6.9500 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
90.0000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
7.1400 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
80.0000
|
A
|
19/06/2020
|
9.2200 USD
|
PUT
|
SALE
|
200
|
95.0000
|
A
|
27/03/2020
|
11.5100 USD
|
CALL
|
SALE
|
100
|
80.0000
|
A
|
15/01/2021
|
12.1600 USD
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name, eg call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
|
PUT
|
200
|
92.5000 USD
|
PUT
|
1,600
|
93.5000 USD
|
PUT
|
200
|
105.0000 USD
|
PUT
|
100
|
100.0000 USD
|
PUT
|
300
|
95.0000 USD
3. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
|
Date of disclosure
|
13 MARCH 2020
|
Contact Name
|
Craig Horsley
|
Telephone Number
|
+44(141) 245 7736
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
ABBVIE INC.
|
Nature of connection (Note 6)
|
Advisory
