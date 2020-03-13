Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 11:50am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - IRSH
Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
Released 15:46 13-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 1560G
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
13 March 2020

AMENDMENT Section (2cii)

FORM 38.5

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt market-maker

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Company dealt in

ABBVIE INC.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

US$0.01 COMMON STOCK

Date of dealing

11 MARCH 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities accquired

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

1,354,734

87.1500 USD

83.5700 USD

Total number of relevant secuities disposed

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

1,401,769

87.1500 USD

83.5700 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, eg call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise Price

Type, e.g American, European etc

Expiry Date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

CALL

PURCHASE

100

87.0000

A

13/03/2020

0.4700 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

200

92.5000

A

20/03/2020

0.5600 USD

PUT

PURCHASE

100

83.0000

A

13/03/2020

0.8300 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

100.0000

A

15/05/2020

0.8800 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

90.0000

A

20/03/2020

0.8900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

90.0000

A

20/03/2020

0.8900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

200

90.0000

A

20/03/2020

0.8900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

88.0000

A

13/03/2020

0.9400 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

200

100.0000

A

15/05/2020

0.9900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

200

100.0000

A

15/05/2020

0.9900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

86.0000

A

13/03/2020

1.1000 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

95.0000

A

24/04/2020

1.1500 USD

PUT

PURCHASE

100

83.5000

A

13/03/2020

1.2800 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

500

85.5000

A

13/03/2020

1.3900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

85.0000

A

13/03/2020

1.5400 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

87.5000

A

20/03/2020

1.9100 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

300

87.5000

A

20/03/2020

2.0600 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

95.0000

A

15/05/2020

2.0900 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

92.5000

A

15/05/2020

2.6200 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

2,500

86.0000

A

20/03/2020

2.8400 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

500

90.0000

A

15/05/2020

3.4200 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

400

95.0000

A

21/08/2020

3.5800 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

400

87.5000

A

17/04/2020

3.8100 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

87.5000

A

17/04/2020

3.8100 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

95.0000

A

18/09/2020

4.1500 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

500

90.0000

A

19/06/2020

4.2900 USD

PUT

PURCHASE

200

75.0000

A

21/08/2020

5.1100 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

85.0000

A

15/05/2020

5.3400 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

80.0000

A

09/04/2020

6.9700 USD

CALL

PURCHASE

100

82.5000

A

21/01/2022

12.6500 USD

PUT

PURCHASE

100

90.0000

A

15/01/2021

16.2400 USD

PUT

PURCHASE

100

140.0000

A

15/01/2021

59.8000 USD

CALL

SALE

200

130.0000

A

19/06/2020

0.0900 USD

CALL

SALE

100

90.0000

A

13/03/2020

0.1200 USD

CALL

SALE

200

95.0000

A

20/03/2020

0.1500 USD

CALL

SALE

100

87.5000

A

13/03/2020

0.4500 USD

PUT

SALE

400

55.0000

A

15/05/2020

0.6200 USD

PUT

SALE

400

55.0000

A

15/05/2020

0.6200 USD

CALL

SALE

100

86.5000

A

13/03/2020

0.7300 USD

CALL

SALE

100

87.5000

A

20/03/2020

2.0800 USD

CALL

SALE

100

87.5000

A

20/03/2020

2.2000 USD

CALL

SALE

500

86.0000

A

20/03/2020

2.3900 USD

CALL

SALE

100

88.0000

A

27/03/2020

2.5700 USD

PUT

SALE

100

86.0000

A

13/03/2020

2.5700 USD

PUT

SALE

100

84.0000

A

20/03/2020

2.6000 USD

CALL

SALE

100

85.0000

A

20/03/2020

2.8100 USD

CALL

SALE

100

86.0000

A

20/03/2020

2.8700 USD

PUT

SALE

100

75.0000

A

19/06/2020

3.7100 USD

CALL

SALE

1,000

87.5000

A

17/04/2020

3.7600 USD

CALL

SALE

200

95.0000

A

21/08/2020

3.8700 USD

CALL

SALE

100

95.0000

A

21/08/2020

3.8700 USD

CALL

SALE

100

95.0000

A

21/08/2020

3.8700 USD

CALL

SALE

100

85.0000

A

17/04/2020

4.2700 USD

CALL

SALE

100

90.0000

A

19/06/2020

4.6600 USD

CALL

SALE

200

97.5000

A

15/01/2021

4.7200 USD

CALL

SALE

100

95.0000

A

15/01/2021

5.3900 USD

PUT

SALE

100

82.5000

A

15/05/2020

5.4600 USD

PUT

SALE

100

82.5000

A

15/05/2020

5.4600 USD

PUT

SALE

100

91.0000

A

20/03/2020

6.4100 USD

CALL

SALE

100

90.0000

A

15/01/2021

6.9500 USD

CALL

SALE

100

90.0000

A

15/01/2021

7.1400 USD

CALL

SALE

100

80.0000

A

19/06/2020

9.2200 USD

PUT

SALE

200

95.0000

A

27/03/2020

11.5100 USD

CALL

SALE

100

80.0000

A

15/01/2021

12.1600 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, eg call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

PUT

200

92.5000 USD

PUT

1,600

93.5000 USD

PUT

200

105.0000 USD

PUT

100

100.0000 USD

PUT

300

95.0000 USD

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

13 MARCH 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisory


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEDZGMFKFZGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC. - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 15:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pALMA MEDIA OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Telanne Kai
AQ
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kivelä Kari
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Korttila Mikko
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Järvilehto Tiina
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Loimovuori Juha-Petri
PU
12:20pREACH SUBSEA : Operational figures
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Santtu Elsinen
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Juvonen Virpi
PU
12:20pNASDAQ : Alma Media Corporation - Managers' transactions – Kukkonen Elina
PU
12:20pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group