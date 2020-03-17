|
London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT
|
Regulatory Story
|
Go to market news section
|
|
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC - IRSH
Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC.
Released 14:16 17-Mar-2020
|
RNS Number : 4871G
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
17 March 2020
AMENDMENT Section (2b)
FORM 38.5
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
|
Name of exempt market-maker
|
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
ABBVIE INC.
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
US$0.01 COMMON STOCK
|
Date of dealing
|
12 MARCH 2020
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Total number of relevant secuities accquired
|
Highest price paid(Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid(Note 3)
|
56,968
|
81.0300 USD
|
77.3200 USD
|
Total number of relevant secuities disposed
|
Highest price paid(Note 3)
|
Lowest price paid(Note 3)
|
115,428
|
85.3942 USD
|
77.3200 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name, e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|
Price per unit
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
300
|
78.0200 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
585
|
78.1734 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,070
|
78.1734 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
2,657
|
78.1734 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
4,064
|
78.1734 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
9,718
|
78.1734 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
6,154
|
78.1734 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
39
|
78.1900 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
3
|
78.4500 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
780
|
78.6100 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
456
|
78.6100 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
4,100
|
78.6100 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
21
|
78.6785 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
108
|
78.6789 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
900
|
78.7322 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
300
|
78.7322 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
400
|
78.7322 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
500
|
78.7322 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
12
|
78.7900 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
16,927
|
78.8268 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
393
|
78.8268 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
695
|
78.9626 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
5,100
|
79.0187 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
3,800
|
79.0381 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
5,528
|
79.1150 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,174
|
79.1150 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
1,187
|
79.1260 USD
|
CFD
|
LONG
|
39
|
79.5351 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
13
|
78.4276 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
1,450
|
78.6547 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
624
|
78.6720 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
7,184
|
78.6899 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
3,754
|
78.6899 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
3,430
|
78.6899 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
5,180
|
78.7287 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
4,348
|
79.0595 USD
|
CFD
|
SHORT
|
8,000
|
79.4958 USD
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name, eg call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|
Exercise Price
|
Type, e.g American, European etc
|
Expiry Date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name, eg call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
3. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
|
Date of disclosure
|
17 MARCH 2020
|
Contact Name
|
Craig Horsley
|
Telephone Number
|
+44(141) 245 7736
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
ABBVIE INC.
|
Nature of connection (Note 6)
|
Advisory
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
ISEZDLFFBXLFBBE
Close
Rule 38.5- Replacement of ABBVIE INC. - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:04 UTC
|
|