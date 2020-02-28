Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:41am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC
Released 13:38 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5384E
Morgan Stanley & Co. Int'l plc
28 February 2020

AMENDMENT Section (2a)

FORM 38.5

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT MARKET-MAKERS

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt market-maker

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES

Date of dealing

26 FEBRUARY 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant secuities accquired

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

2,930

194.1400 USD

193.1900 USD

Total number of relevant secuities disposed

Highest price paid(Note 3)

Lowest price paid(Note 3)

2,930

194.1400 USD

193.1900 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 5)

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, eg call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise Price

Type, e.g American, European etc

Expiry Date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

PUT

PURCHASE

400

170.0000

A

15/01/2021

3.0500 USD

(ii) Exercising

Product name, eg call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Date of disclosure

28 FEBRUARY 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisory


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEADAPADLEEFA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Rule 38.5 - Replacement of ALLERGAN PLC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08:52aSTERLING BANCORP, INC INVESTORS : Have You Suffered Sterling Bancorp Losses? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims Against Sterling Bancorp on Behalf of SBT Shareholders
GL
08:51aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : completes secondary placement of series 001P-05 bonds
PU
08:51aEUROMEDICA S A : Announcement 1500/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
08:51aTariff Notification No. 18/2020-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Poppy Seeds, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver
PU
08:51aJAMES FISHER AND SONS : 2019 preliminary results 28 February 2020
PU
08:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Publication of Prospectus
PU
08:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on training requirement for first time directors
PU
08:51aKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Share Purchase - Kongsberg Automotive
PU
08:51aArrive Logistics Joins DAT Pilot Program for New Truckload Rate-Prediction Tools
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group