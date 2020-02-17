London Stock Exchange : Rule 8.3 announcement in respect of NMC Health plc

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 February 2020

BRS International Holding Ltd

Rule 8.3 announcement in respect of NMC Health plc ('NMC')

In connection with the requirements of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code, we refer to the 'Statement regarding major shareholdings' announced by NMC on 14 February 2020 which gives such details that Dr B. R. Shetty has in respect of a sale of 6,175,790 ordinary shares in NMC by Al Salam Bank Bahrain.

Dr. B. R. Shetty and his advisers are continuing to investigate the details and legal basis of such sale as part of their ongoing legal review.