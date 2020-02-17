Log in
London Stock Exchange : Rule 8.3 announcement in respect of NMC Health plc

02/17/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Rule 8.3 announcement in respect of NMC Health plc
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1334D
BRS International Holding Limited
17 February 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 17 February 2020

BRS International Holding Ltd

Rule 8.3 announcement in respect of NMC Health plc ('NMC')

In connection with the requirements of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code, we refer to the 'Statement regarding major shareholdings' announced by NMC on 14 February 2020 which gives such details that Dr B. R. Shetty has in respect of a sale of 6,175,790 ordinary shares in NMC by Al Salam Bank Bahrain.

Dr. B. R. Shetty and his advisers are continuing to investigate the details and legal basis of such sale as part of their ongoing legal review.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCGZGMZRVZGGZM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:08 UTC
