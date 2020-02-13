Log in
London Stock Exchange : Schedule One - Inspecs Group plc

02/13/2020 | 03:06am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Schedule One - Inspecs Group plc
Released 08:00 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8863C
AIM
13 February 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT TO BE MADE BY THE AIM APPLICANT PRIOR TO ADMISSION IN ACCORDANCE WITH RULE 2 OF THE AIM RULES FOR COMPANIES ('AIM RULES')


COMPANY NAME:

Inspecs Group plc

COMPANY REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS AND IF DIFFERENT, COMPANY TRADING ADDRESS (INCLUDING POSTCODES) :

7-10 Kelso Place

Upper Bristol Road

Bath

BA1 3AU

COUNTRY OF INCORPORATION:

England and Wales

COMPANY WEBSITE ADDRESS CONTAINING ALL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY AIM RULE 26:

https://inspecs.com/investors

COMPANY BUSINESS (INCLUDING MAIN COUNTRY OF OPERATION) OR, IN THE CASE OF AN INVESTING COMPANY, DETAILS OF ITS INVESTING POLICY). IF THE ADMISSIONIS SOUGHT AS A RESULT OF A REVERSE TAKE-OVER UNDER RULE 14, THIS SHOULD BE STATED:

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributer of eyewear frames.

The company has operations across the globe: with offices in the UK, Portugal, Scandinavia, the US and China (Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen), and manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, China, London and Italy.

DETAILS OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED INCLUDING ANY RESTRICTIONS AS TO TRANSFEROF THE SECURITIES (i.e. where known, number and type of shares, nominal value and issue price to which it seeks admission and the number and type to be held as treasury shares):

Number of ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') for which Admission will be sought: 70,745,395

Issue price per Ordinary Share: 195 pence

No Ordinary Shares will be held as treasury shares on Admission.

There will be no restrictions as to transfer of Ordinary Shares.

CAPITAL TO BE RAISED ON ADMISSION (AND/OR SECONDARY OFFERING) AND ANTICIPATED MARKET CAPITALISATION ON ADMISSION:

Primary capital to be raised on Admission: £23.5 million

Secondary capital to be raised on Admission: £70.5 million

Market capitalisation on Admission: £138 million

PERCENTAGE OF AIM SECURITIES NOT IN PUBLIC HANDS AT ADMISSION:

Percentage of Ordinary Shares not in public hands on Admission: 47.8%

DETAILS OF ANY OTHER EXCHANGE OR TRADING PLATFORMTO WHICH THE AIM SECURITIES (OR OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY) ARE OR WILL BE ADMITTED OR TRADED:

There are no other exchanges or trading platforms to which the Company has applied or agreed to have the Ordinary Shares admitted or traded.

FULL NAMES AND FUNCTIONS OF DIRECTORSAND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (underlining the first name by which each is known or including any other name by which each is known):

Lord IanCharter MacLaurin - Chairman

RobinBjorn Christian Totterman - Chief Executive Officer

Christopher ('Chris') David Kay - Chief Financial Officer

ChristopherMichael Jefferies Hancock - Independent Non-Executive Director (Senior Independent Director)

RichardCharles Peck - Independent Non-Executive Director

FULL NAMES AND HOLDINGS OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERSEXPRESSED AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, BEFORE AND AFTER ADMISSION (underlining the first name by which each is known or including any other name by which each is known):


Prior to Admission

Post Admission

Shareholder

Ordinary shares (%)

Ordinary Shares (%)

RobinBjorn Christian Totterman

42.9%

26.7%

Funds managed by Harwood Capital LLP

20.7%

-

Funds managed by Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp

13.8%

-

Christopher ('Chris') David Kay

6.6%

2.9%

Alexander ('Alex') William Totterman

4.0%

1.0%

MaxChristian Totterman

4.0%

1.0%

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited

-

16.1%

Amati Global Investors Limited

-

6.0%

Henderson Global Investors Limited

-

5.2%

Legal & General Investment Management Ltd

-

4.7%

BennBridge Ltd

-

3.9%

Royal London Asset Management Ltd

-

3.7%

Invesco Asset Management Limited

-

3.5%

Chelverton Asset Management Limited

-

3.2%

TOTAL

92.0%

77.9%

NAMES OF ALL PERSONS TO BE DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SCHEDULE 2, PARAGRAPH (H) OF THE AIM RULES:

N/A

(i) ANTICIPATED ACCOUNTING REFERENCE DATE

(ii) DATE TO WHICH THE MAIN FINANCIAL INFORMATIONIN THE ADMISSION DOCUMENT HAS BEEN PREPARED (this may be represented by unaudited interim financial information)

(iii) DATES BY WHICH IT MUST PUBLISH ITS FIRST THREE REPORTS PURSUANT TO AIM RULES 18 AND 19:

i) 31 December

ii) 30 June 2019 (unaudited interim financial information)

iii) 30 June 2020 - Annual audited accounts for the year to 31 December 2019

30 September 2020 - Half Year report for the 6 months to 30 June 2020

30 June 2021 - Annual audited accounts for the year to 31 December 2020

EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

27 February 2020

NAME AND ADDRESS OF NOMINATED ADVISER:

Peel Hunt LLP

Moor House

120 London Wall

London EC2Y 5ET

NAME AND ADDRESS OF BROKER:

Peel Hunt LLP

Moor House

120 London Wall

London EC2Y 5ET

OTHER THAN IN THE CASE OF A QUOTED APPLICANT, DETAILS OF WHERE (POSTAL OR INTERNET ADDRESS) THE ADMISSION DOCUMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM, WITH A STATEMENT THAT THIS WILL CONTAIN FULL DETAILS ABOUT THE APPLICANT AND THE ADMISSION OF ITS SECURITIES:

Copies of the Company's Admission Document will be available free of charge to the public during normal business hours (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) at the offices of Macfarlanes LLP (20 Cursitor St, Holborn, London EC4A 1LT) and the registered office of the Company (7-10 Kelso Place, Upper Bristol Road, Bath, BA1 3AU) from the date of the Admission Document until one month from the date of Admission in accordance with the AIM Rules.

A copy of the Admission Document will also be available at the Company's website at https://inspecs.com/investors

The Admission Document will contain full details of the Company and the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM.

THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE THE APPLICANT HAS DECIDED TO APPLY

2018 QCA Corporate Governance Code

DATE OF NOTIFICATION:

13 February 2020

NEW/ UPDATE:

New


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PAADXLBFBLLXBBF
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Schedule One - Inspecs Group plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 08:05:10 UTC
