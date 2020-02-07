London Stock Exchange : Serica Finance Plc Coupon Announcement

Official Announcement

Serica Finance Plc coupon payment announcement

Serica Finance Plc 2019-CFF1 USD ISIN - GB00BJQ31240 1 year 7% (the 'Notes')

Serica Finance Plc is pleased to announce that as part of the usual quarterly income payment commitment, the Notes remitted funds to investors on 7 February 2020.

These bonds are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes as set out in the Pricing Supplement dated 7 May 2019 relating to the Notes.

Notes to editors

Bedford Row Capital Advisers (BRCA) acted as lead manager for

Serica Finance Plc.

About Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd

Bedford Row Capital Advisers is a specialist lead manager for asset-backed securities.

info@bedfordrowcapital.com

+44 (0) 115 905 2865

www.bedfordrowcapital.com

About Serica Finance Plc

info@serica-finance.com