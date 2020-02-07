Log in
London Stock Exchange : Serica Finance Plc Coupon Announcement

02/07/2020 | 12:13pm GMT
RNS Reach Story
-
Serica Finance Plc Coupon Announcement
Released 12:08 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3718C
Serica Finance plc
07 February 2020

Official Announcement

Serica Finance Plc coupon payment announcement

Serica Finance Plc 2019-CFF1 USD ISIN - GB00BJQ31240 1 year 7% (the 'Notes')

Serica Finance Plc is pleased to announce that as part of the usual quarterly income payment commitment, the Notes remitted funds to investors on 7 February 2020.

These bonds are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes as set out in the Pricing Supplement dated 7 May 2019 relating to the Notes.

Notes to editors

Bedford Row Capital Advisers (BRCA) acted as lead manager for Serica Finance Plc.

About Bedford Row Capital Advisers Ltd

Bedford Row Capital Advisers is a specialist lead manager for asset-backed securities.

info@bedfordrowcapital.com

+44 (0) 115 905 2865

www.bedfordrowcapital.com

About Serica Finance Plc

info@serica-finance.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRABDGDDUGGDGGR
Serica Finance Plc Coupon Announcement - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:12:03 UTC
