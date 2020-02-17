Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Service Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 12:02am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Service Notice
Released 05:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1787D
RNS
17 February 2020
RNS Service NoticeWhilst the London Stock Exchange Plc takes reasonable steps to verify the source of the information provided on RNS and RNS Reach, it shall accept no liability for the use to which the information is put or the consequences of reliance on it by any person. The information provided on RNS and RNS Reach is given to the Exchange by issuers of securities and by other authorised bodies for distribution, and the Exchange accepts no responsibility for its completeness or accuracy. Announcements submitted to the Exchange are converted to XHTML for onward transmission to third party vendors.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
TSMGZGMZKNGGGZG
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Service Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 05:01:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:32aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : February 17, 2020ShaMaran Reports 40% Increase in Company Gross 2P Reserves VIEW
PU
01:32aEMAS OFFSHORE : Oslo børs - status companies on special observation
PU
01:31aLYSOGENE : Reports its Cash Position as of 31 December 2019
BU
01:31aBONAVA PUBL : sells 381 rental apartments in Lund and Sigtuna
AQ
01:31aTELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 7 2020
AQ
01:31aSENSORION : Receives Ethics Committee Approval to Include New Military Sites in SENS-401 Phase 2 study
BU
01:31aSPORTAMORE PUBL : exceeds one billion in annual sales despite a challenging quarter
AQ
01:31aKemp Acquires Lithops to Expand R&D and Asia Pacific Operations
BU
01:27aFEB. 17, 2020 TSE ANNOUNCED BROADENING OF DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO BE CANCELLED : Yamaha Motor Robotics Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:25aShares of Vodafone's India venture rise on hopes of dues clearance
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
5GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : GREAT WALL MOTOR : to Acquire GM's Thai Manufacturing Facilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group