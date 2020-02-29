London Stock Exchange : Service Notice

Service Notice
Service Notice
This service notice has been issued by the 24/7 Regulatory Information
Service System of EQS Group Ltd.
--- END
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Provider: EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland, https://switzerland.eqs.com
Channel: newsbox.ch
Contact: cs.switzerland@eqs.com or phone +41 41 763 00 50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Close
Service Notice - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 06:05:04 UTC