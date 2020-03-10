Log in
London Stock Exchange : Service Notice

03/10/2020
Regulatory Story
-
Service Notice
Released 05:00 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5676F
RNS
10 March 2020
RNS Service NoticeWhilst the London Stock Exchange Plc takes reasonable steps to verify the source of the information provided on RNS and RNS Reach, it shall accept no liability for the use to which the information is put or the consequences of reliance on it by any person. The information provided on RNS and RNS Reach is given to the Exchange by issuers of securities and by other authorised bodies for distribution, and the Exchange accepts no responsibility for its completeness or accuracy. Announcements submitted to the Exchange are converted to XHTML for onward transmission to third party vendors.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
TSMGZGMFKGGGGZG
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Service Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 05:03:04 UTC
