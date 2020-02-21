Log in
London Stock Exchange : Shareholder Notification

02/21/2020 | 10:04am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
First Trust Global Funds PLC - IRSH
Shareholder Notification
Released 14:58 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7905D
First Trust Global Funds PLC
21 February 2020

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT

First Trust Global Funds plc (the 'Company') - Announcement of the Effective Date of a scheme of arrangement (the 'Scheme') to change the share settlement structure of the Company to centralise the settlement of shares of certain exchange traded funds ('ETFs') of the Company within an International Central Securities Depositary ('ICSD') settlement model (the 'ICSD Settlement Model')

21 February 2020

The Scheme, as described in the circular issued to shareholders of the Company dated 18 December 2019, was approved by the High Court of Ireland on 20 February 2020. The Scheme is scheduled to become effective at 00.01 a.m. on Friday, 15 May 2020 (the 'Effective Date').

Currently, the ETFs in the Company operate under different settlement structures: there are a mix of ETFs that do not use the ICSD Settlement Model (the 'Non-ICSD ETFs') and ETFs that already, or will upon launch, use the ICSD Settlement Model (the 'ICSD ETFs'), as listed below.

1. Non-ICSD ETFs (the 'Converting ETFs'):

The following Non-ICSD ETFs of the Company will convert to the ICSD Settlement Model on the Effective Date:

Converting ETFs

ISIN

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process UCITS ETF

IE00BF5DXP42

First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF

IE00BG0SSC32

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

IE00B8X9NX34

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

DE000A2PBZX9, IE00B8X9NY41, IE00BF2FL590

First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

IE00BWTNMB87, DE000A2DLXT7, IE00B8X9NW27

First Trust Global Equity Income UCITS ETF

IE00BYTH6121, IE00BD842Y21

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

IE00BWTNM743

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

IE00B8X9NZ57, IE00BD9N0445

First Trust US Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF

IE00BYTH6238

First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF

IE00BFD2H405

First Trust FactorFX UCITS ETF

IE00BD5HBQ97, IE00BD5HBR05, IE00BD5HBS12

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

DE000A2AEM85, IE00BWTNM966

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

IE00BT9PVG14

First Trust US Small Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF

IE00BDBRT036

First Trust US Equity Income UCITS ETF

IE00BZBW4Z27, IE00BD6GCF16

First Trust Low Duration Global Government Bond UCITS ETF

IE00BKS2X192, IE00BKS2X200, IE00BKS2X317

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDex® UCITS ETF

IE00BWTNM859

First Trust IPOX® Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF

IE00BFD26097

2. ICSD ETFs

ICSD ETFs

ISIN

First Trust Indxx NextG UCITS ETF*

IE00BL0L0F47

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF*

IE00BL0L0H60

First Trust Capital Strength UCITS ETF**

IE00BL0L0D23

First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index UCITS ETF**

IE00BKVKW020, IE00BL0L0G53

* As at the date of this announcement, the ICSD ETFs listed above have not yet launched. It is intended that they will use the ICSD Settlement Model upon launch, however they will not be impacted by the Scheme to convert the Non-ICSD ETFs to the ICSD Settlement Model.

** The following ICSD ETFs, which were approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 18 December 2019, launched directly on to the ICSD Settlement Model on 24 January 2020 and 11 February 2020 respectively and therefore will not be impacted by the Scheme to convert the Non-ICSD ETFs to the ICSD Settlement Model.

Further guidance on the implementation and expected changes will be published on https://www.ftglobalportfolios.comin early May 2020.

Further Information

First Trust Global Funds plc 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2 +44 (0)203 195 7121*

*Calls may be recorded

END

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESEIFLFESSEIE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Shareholder Notification - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 15:03:26 UTC
