London Stock Exchange : Shareholder Notification

First Trust Global Funds plc (the 'Company') - Announcement of the Effective Date of a scheme of arrangement (the 'Scheme') to change the share settlement structure of the Company to centralise the settlement of shares of certain exchange traded funds ('ETFs') of the Company within an International Central Securities Depositary ('ICSD') settlement model (the 'ICSD Settlement Model')

21 February 2020

The Scheme, as described in the circular issued to shareholders of the Company dated 18 December 2019, was approved by the High Court of Ireland on 20 February 2020. The Scheme is scheduled to become effective at 00.01 a.m. on Friday, 15 May 2020 (the 'Effective Date').

Currently, the ETFs in the Company operate under different settlement structures: there are a mix of ETFs that do not use the ICSD Settlement Model (the 'Non-ICSD ETFs') and ETFs that already, or will upon launch, use the ICSD Settlement Model (the 'ICSD ETFs'), as listed below.

1. Non-ICSD ETFs (the 'Converting ETFs'):

The following Non-ICSD ETFs of the Company will convert to the ICSD Settlement Model on the Effective Date:

Converting ETFs ISIN First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process UCITS ETF IE00BF5DXP42 First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF IE00BG0SSC32 First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF IE00B8X9NX34 First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF DE000A2PBZX9, IE00B8X9NY41, IE00BF2FL590 First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF IE00BWTNMB87, DE000A2DLXT7, IE00B8X9NW27 First Trust Global Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BYTH6121, IE00BD842Y21 First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF IE00BWTNM743 First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF IE00B8X9NZ57, IE00BD9N0445 First Trust US Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF IE00BYTH6238 First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF IE00BFD2H405 First Trust FactorFX UCITS ETF IE00BD5HBQ97, IE00BD5HBR05, IE00BD5HBS12 First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF DE000A2AEM85, IE00BWTNM966 First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF IE00BT9PVG14 First Trust US Small Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF IE00BDBRT036 First Trust US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BZBW4Z27, IE00BD6GCF16 First Trust Low Duration Global Government Bond UCITS ETF IE00BKS2X192, IE00BKS2X200, IE00BKS2X317 First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDex® UCITS ETF IE00BWTNM859 First Trust IPOX® Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF IE00BFD26097

2. ICSD ETFs

ICSD ETFs ISIN First Trust Indxx NextG UCITS ETF* IE00BL0L0F47 First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF* IE00BL0L0H60 First Trust Capital Strength UCITS ETF** IE00BL0L0D23 First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index UCITS ETF** IE00BKVKW020, IE00BL0L0G53

* As at the date of this announcement, the ICSD ETFs listed above have not yet launched. It is intended that they will use the ICSD Settlement Model upon launch, however they will not be impacted by the Scheme to convert the Non-ICSD ETFs to the ICSD Settlement Model.

** The following ICSD ETFs, which were approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 18 December 2019, launched directly on to the ICSD Settlement Model on 24 January 2020 and 11 February 2020 respectively and therefore will not be impacted by the Scheme to convert the Non-ICSD ETFs to the ICSD Settlement Model.

Further guidance on the implementation and expected changes will be published on https://www.ftglobalportfolios.comin early May 2020.

Further Information

First Trust Global Funds plc 10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2 +44 (0)203 195 7121*

*Calls may be recorded

