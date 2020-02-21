London Stock Exchange : Shareholder Notification

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT
First Trust Global Funds plc (the 'Company') - Announcement of the Effective Date of a scheme of arrangement (the 'Scheme') to change the share settlement structure of the Company to centralise the settlement of shares of certain exchange traded funds ('ETFs') of the Company within an International Central Securities Depositary ('ICSD') settlement model (the 'ICSD Settlement Model')
21 February 2020
The Scheme, as described in the circular issued to shareholders of the Company dated 18 December 2019, was approved by the High Court of Ireland on 20 February 2020. The Scheme is scheduled to become effective at 00.01 a.m. on Friday, 15 May 2020 (the 'Effective Date').
Currently, the ETFs in the Company operate under different settlement structures: there are a mix of ETFs that do not use the ICSD Settlement Model (the 'Non-ICSD ETFs') and ETFs that already, or will upon launch, use the ICSD Settlement Model (the 'ICSD ETFs'), as listed below.
1. Non-ICSD ETFs (the 'Converting ETFs'):
The following Non-ICSD ETFs of the Company will convert to the ICSD Settlement Model on the Effective Date:
|
Converting ETFs
|
ISIN
|
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process UCITS ETF
|
IE00BF5DXP42
|
First Trust Dow Jones Internet UCITS ETF
|
IE00BG0SSC32
|
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
IE00B8X9NX34
|
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
DE000A2PBZX9, IE00B8X9NY41, IE00BF2FL590
|
First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
IE00BWTNMB87, DE000A2DLXT7, IE00B8X9NW27
|
First Trust Global Equity Income UCITS ETF
|
IE00BYTH6121, IE00BD842Y21
|
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
IE00BWTNM743
|
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
IE00B8X9NZ57, IE00BD9N0445
|
First Trust US Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF
|
IE00BYTH6238
|
First Trust Cloud Computing UCITS ETF
|
IE00BFD2H405
|
First Trust FactorFX UCITS ETF
|
IE00BD5HBQ97, IE00BD5HBR05, IE00BD5HBS12
|
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
DE000A2AEM85, IE00BWTNM966
|
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
IE00BT9PVG14
|
First Trust US Small Cap Core AlphaDEX® UCITS ETF
|
IE00BDBRT036
|
First Trust US Equity Income UCITS ETF
|
IE00BZBW4Z27, IE00BD6GCF16
|
First Trust Low Duration Global Government Bond UCITS ETF
|
IE00BKS2X192, IE00BKS2X200, IE00BKS2X317
|
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDex® UCITS ETF
|
IE00BWTNM859
|
First Trust IPOX® Europe Equity Opportunities UCITS ETF
|
IE00BFD26097
2. ICSD ETFs
|
ICSD ETFs
|
ISIN
|
First Trust Indxx NextG UCITS ETF*
|
IE00BL0L0F47
|
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF*
|
IE00BL0L0H60
|
First Trust Capital Strength UCITS ETF**
|
IE00BL0L0D23
|
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index UCITS ETF**
|
IE00BKVKW020, IE00BL0L0G53
* As at the date of this announcement, the ICSD ETFs listed above have not yet launched. It is intended that they will use the ICSD Settlement Model upon launch, however they will not be impacted by the Scheme to convert the Non-ICSD ETFs to the ICSD Settlement Model.
** The following ICSD ETFs, which were approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 18 December 2019, launched directly on to the ICSD Settlement Model on 24 January 2020 and 11 February 2020 respectively and therefore will not be impacted by the Scheme to convert the Non-ICSD ETFs to the ICSD Settlement Model.
Further guidance on the implementation and expected changes will be published on https://www.ftglobalportfolios.comin early May 2020.
