|
London Stock Exchange : Sirius Minerals
03/09/2020 | 01:33pm EDT
RNS Number : 4622F
FTSE Russell
09 March 2020
Sirius Minerals (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series
|
Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Sirius Minerals (UK, constituent) by Anglo American Projects UK Limited (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:
|
Index
|
Effective From
Start of Trading
|
FTSE SmallCap Index
|
16 March 2020
|
FTSE All-Share Index
|
16 March 2020
|
FTSE All-Share ex Multinationals Index
|
16 March 2020
|
FTSE All-Small Index
|
16 March 2020
|
For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:
|
Australia
|
+1800 653 680
|
Hong Kong
|
+852 2164 3333
|
Japan
|
+81 3 4563 6346
|
London
|
+44 (0) 20 7866 1810
|
New York
|
+1866 551 0617
Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com
Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
FTSMZGGFZLVGGZM
Close
Sirius Minerals - RNS
|
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
|
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Disclaimer
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:32:03 UTC
|
|