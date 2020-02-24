Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Sophos Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:48pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Sophos Group
Released 17:45 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9640D
FTSE Russell
24 February 2020


Further to the FTSE Russell notice released on 20 February 2020in relation to Sophos (UK): Constituent Deletion, please note the FTSE 250 Replacement.

All other details remain unchanged. Please see updated notice below:

Sophos Group (UK): Constituent Deletion - Update
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

24 February 2020

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Sophos Group (UK, constituent) by Surf Buyer Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Sophos Group (UK, BYZFZ91) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 index.

Morgan Sindall Group (UK, 0808561) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 27 February 2020.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSFLFLDFDISFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Sophos Group - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : End of Day
PU
01:33pFHFA Issues RFI on FHLBank Membership
PU
01:32pENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD : Attends PDAC
AQ
01:32pFDA Clears Novalung for Treatment of Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
PR
01:31pESSITY PUBL : Notice of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pLottery Market in US 2020-2024 | High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pBJ RESTAURANTS : Opens in North Attleboro, Massachusetts
AQ
01:30pQUEBECOR : Renewal of CBC / Radio-Canada's licences - CBC / Radio-Canada must become a strong public broadcaster again with a clear public service mandate
AQ
01:30pMaguire Energy Institute Honors Two Prominent Energy Leaders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2SK HYNIX INC : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact
3CHINA DONGSHENG INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Oil slumps 5% on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group