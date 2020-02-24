London Stock Exchange : Sophos Group

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Sophos Group (UK, constituent) by Surf Buyer Ltd (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Sophos Group (UK, BYZFZ91) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 index.

Morgan Sindall Group (UK, 0808561) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective from 27 February 2020.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.