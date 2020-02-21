Log in
London Stock Exchange : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning

02/21/2020 | 07:04pm EST
Regulatory Story
-
Start Of Day Message - Good Morning
Released 00:00 22-Feb-2020

Good Morning. 

EQS Group Ltd. - https://switzerland.eqs.com - is running a 24/7 Regulatory Information 
Service (RIS) approved by the Financial Services Authority.

RIS is integrated into marCo(R) - Market Communication Office(R), 
a modern Online Software Suite preferred by listed companies to implement 
business critical, lean and state-of-the-art communication processes.

To discuss how to leverage your communication performance simply contact 
the developers of marCo(R) by phone +41 41 763 00 50 or email cs.switzerland@eqs.com.

By using any messages (read, copy, etc.) distributed by EQS Group Ltd. you are 
bound to the disclaimer: 
https://switzerland.eqs.com/csw/index.php?page=distribution_disclaimer

--- END
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Provider: EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland, https://switzerland.eqs.com
Channel:  newsbox.ch
Contact:  cs.switzerland@eqs.com or phone +41 41 763 00 50
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 22 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 00:03:06 UTC
