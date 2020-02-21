London Stock Exchange : Statement re UK?s 2020 EU ETS auction calendar

UK's 2020 auction calendar for the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS)
Today ICE Futures Europe, the UK's auction platform for EU ETS allowances, published the UK's auction calendar for 2020 auctions. The auction calendar can be viewed here:https://www.theice.com/emissions/auctions.
The auction calendar has been decided in cooperation between the European Commission and BEIS.
UK auctions of general allowances will take place every other Wednesday at 08:00 (UK time) and the first general auction will happen on 04 March 2020. The aviation auction will happen on 25 March 2020 at 12:00 (UK time).
Any queries on the above can be addressed to: eu.ets@beis.gov.uk.
BEIS Investor Relations
Investor_relations@beis.gov.uk
