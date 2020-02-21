Log in
London Stock Exchange : Statement re UK?s 2020 EU ETS auction calendar

02/21/2020 | 01:04pm EST
Regulatory Story
Statement re UK's 2020 EU ETS auction calendar
Released 18:00 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7829D
Dept for Business Energy & IndStrat
21 February 2020

UK's 2020 auction calendar for the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS)

Today ICE Futures Europe, the UK's auction platform for EU ETS allowances, published the UK's auction calendar for 2020 auctions. The auction calendar can be viewed here: https://www.theice.com/emissions/auctions.

The auction calendar has been decided in cooperation between the European Commission and BEIS.

UK auctions of general allowances will take place every other Wednesday at 08:00 (UK time) and the first general auction will happen on 04 March 2020. The aviation auction will happen on 25 March 2020 at 12:00 (UK time).

Guidance on EU ETS compliance requirements during the Transition Period can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/meeting-climate-change-requirements-if-theres-no-brexit-deal/meeting-climate-change-requirements-if-theres-no-brexit-deal.

Any queries on the above can be addressed to: eu.ets@beis.gov.uk.

BEIS Investor Relations

Investor_relations@beis.gov.uk


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
Statement re UK's 2020 EU ETS auction calendar - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 18:03:06 UTC
