News : Companies
London Stock Exchange : Statement regarding NMC Health plc

03/09/2020 | 12:23pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Statement regarding NMC Health plc
Released 16:18 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4900F
GKSD Investment Holding SA
09 March 2020

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.8 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE 'CODE').

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement from GKSD Investment Holding SA ('GKSD'),

a company backed by sponsors of Gruppo San Donato ('GSD')

No intention to offer for NMC Health plc ('NMC')

Further to the announcements by GKSD dated 11 February 2020 and NMC dated 10 February 2020, GKSD announces that it does not intend to make a firm offer for NMC.

Gruppo San Donato is one of the largest hospital groups in Europe with approx. 17,000 employees offering clinical excellence to approx. 5 million patients per year. GSD is also the principal centre for medical research in Italy. GSD will maintain its offer of operational support to NMC to assist the NMC business in its continued delivery of a high standard of healthcare in the EMEA region.

As a result of this announcement, GKSD and any person(s) acting in concert with it will be bound by the restrictions contained in Rule 2.8 of the Code.

For the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Code, GKSD, and any person(s) acting in concert with it reserves the right to make or participate in an offer or possible offer for NMC (and/or take any other action which would otherwise be restricted under Rule 2.8 of the Code) within 6 months following the date of this announcement:

(i) with the agreement of the Board of NMC;

(ii) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for NMC by a third party;

(iii) following the announcement by NMC of a 'whitewash' proposal (for the purposes of Note 1 on the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) or a reverse takeover; or

(iv) if the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers determines that there has been a material change of circumstances.

Enquiries

Rothschild & Co+44 207 280 5000

Hedley Goldberg

Thibault Poirier

Goldman Sachs International+44 20 7774 1000

Ben Thorpe

Chris Emmerson

Morgan Stanley +44 20 7425 8000

Matthew Jarman

Duncan Williamson

Important Notices

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ('Rothschild & Co'), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting as financial adviser for GKSD and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than GKSD for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ('PRA') and regulated by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for GKSD and for no one else in connection with the possible offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than GKSD for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the possible offer, the contents of this announcement or any other matters referred to in this announcement.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ('Morgan Stanley') which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the UK is acting as financial adviser exclusively for GKSD and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

MAR

The information contained within this announcement is considered by GKSD to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
OFDFLFLRVVIAIII
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Statement regarding NMC Health plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:22:05 UTC
