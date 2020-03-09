London Stock Exchange : Statement regarding NMC Health plc

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Statement from GKSD Investment Holding SA ('GKSD'),

a company backed by sponsors of Gruppo San Donato ('GSD')

No intention to offer for NMC Health plc ('NMC')

Further to the announcements by GKSD dated 11 February 2020 and NMC dated 10 February 2020, GKSD announces that it does not intend to make a firm offer for NMC.

Gruppo San Donato is one of the largest hospital groups in Europe with approx. 17,000 employees offering clinical excellence to approx. 5 million patients per year. GSD is also the principal centre for medical research in Italy. GSD will maintain its offer of operational support to NMC to assist the NMC business in its continued delivery of a high standard of healthcare in the EMEA region.

As a result of this announcement, GKSD and any person(s) acting in concert with it will be bound by the restrictions contained in Rule 2.8 of the Code.

For the purposes of Rule 2.8 of the Code, GKSD, and any person(s) acting in concert with it reserves the right to make or participate in an offer or possible offer for NMC (and/or take any other action which would otherwise be restricted under Rule 2.8 of the Code) within 6 months following the date of this announcement:

(i) with the agreement of the Board of NMC;

(ii) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for NMC by a third party;

(iii) following the announcement by NMC of a 'whitewash' proposal (for the purposes of Note 1 on the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) or a reverse takeover; or

(iv) if the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers determines that there has been a material change of circumstances.

MAR

The information contained within this announcement is considered by GKSD to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain.