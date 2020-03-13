London Stock Exchange : Suspension of Trading

NEX Exchange (NEXX)

Suspension of Trading



13-March-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The following security has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with

effect from 5:30pm, 12/03/2020, due to market maker temporary withdrawal from market making activities.



EPE Special Opportunities Ltd 7.5% ULN due 2022

Symbol: EL.P

ISIN: GB00BF0XD821



The Regulation Department



NEX Exchange

London Fruit & Wool Exchange

1 Duval Square

London

E1 6PW



Tel: 020 7818 9767

Email: regulation@nexexchange.com

Website: www.nexexchange.com