London Stock Exchange : Suspension of Trading

NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Suspension of Trading
13-March-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST
The following security has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with
effect from 5:30pm, 12/03/2020, due to market maker temporary withdrawal from market making activities.
EPE Special Opportunities Ltd 7.5% ULN due 2022
Symbol: EL.P
ISIN: GB00BF0XD821
