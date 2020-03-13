Log in
London Stock Exchange : Suspension of Trading

03/13/2020 | 04:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
Suspension of Trading
Released 08:00 13-Mar-2020

NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Suspension of Trading

13-March-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following security has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with
effect from 5:30pm, 12/03/2020, due to market maker temporary withdrawal from market making activities.

EPE Special Opportunities Ltd 7.5% ULN due 2022
Symbol: EL.P
ISIN: GB00BF0XD821

The Regulation Department

NEX Exchange
London Fruit & Wool Exchange
1 Duval Square
London
E1 6PW

Tel: 020 7818 9767
Email: regulation@nexexchange.com
Website: www.nexexchange.com

Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NEXX
LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11
Sequence No.: 52254
EQS News ID: 996737

End of Announcement EQS News Service



London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Suspension of Trading - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 08:02:02 UTC
