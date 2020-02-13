London Stock Exchange : TR0GRAN01780 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TR0GRAN01780 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
13-Feb-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TO: InvestmentCommunity
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01780 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note
DATE: February 13,2020
The 65-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on December 10, 2019 with bookbuildingon December 9, 2019 with TR0GRAN01780 ISIN code and TRY 277,571,796 nominal value, is redeemed on 13.02.2020.
Related Issue Limit Info
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
|
Limit
|
20,000,000,000
|
Issue Limit Security Type
|
Debt Securities
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
Domestic / Oversea
|
Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
|
Type
|
Structured Note
|
Maturity Date
|
13.02.2020
|
Maturity (Day)
|
65
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
ISIN Code
|
TR0GRAN01780
|
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
277,571,796
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com