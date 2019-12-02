London Stock Exchange : TVFB proposal and response to the Board of ESL

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

2 December 2019

TVFB (3) Limited

('TVFB')

Alternative financing proposal for the recapitalisation of Eddie Stobart Logistics plc ('ESL') and response to the Board of ESL

Summary points

· TVFB has tabled a proposal to the Board of ESL which is materially better on multiple fronts for the shareholders and other stakeholders of ESL.

· The TVFB proposal would inject up to £80 million of equity funding into ESL in part used to repay existing debt; the D-BAY proposal injects £55 million of additional 18% high yield debt on £224 million of credit facilities.

· The TVFB proposal leaves ESL as a listed company with appropriate corporate governance; the D-BAY proposal leaves the ESL operating business under the control of a single shareholder.

· The TVFB proposal attributes value to the existing equity of ESL; the D-BAY proposal does not.

· The vast majority of ESL shareholders contacted support TVFB's proposal; the D-BAY proposal has very limited support.

· The TVFB proposal reduces ESL's leverage; the D-BAY proposal increases it.

· The TVFB proposal is deliverable.

· As a sign of TVFB's commitment, TVFB announces that it has acquired 24,708,287 shares in ESL on 29 November 2019 at a price of 6 pence per share.

The TVFB Proposal

TVFB's Proposal (or 'our Proposal'), involves an issue of equity by ESL, predicated on the appointment of Andrew Tinkler as Executive Chairman of the Company. Following the higher than expected demand and support from shareholders, TVFB will upsize the fundraising from £70 million of commitments up to £80 million. We intend to make an open offer of up to £6 million (€8 million) to allow all shareholders to participate in the fundraise. We would encourage D-BAY, as a significant shareholder to participate in the fundraising and support the business. Funds received would be put towards the implementation of a business plan for ESL based on operational efficiencies, and using the expertise of Andrew Tinkler, who was Chairman of Eddie Stobart and CEO of the Stobart Group between February 2004 and July 2017, coupled with the existing ESL executive management team. This business plan has been shared with the Board of ESL. Any surplus would be used to reduce the leverage in ESL and we expect up to £30 million of equity to be used to prepay the Term Loan.

Furthermore, we are ready and willing to sign and close promptly after the general meeting on 6 December 2019.

The TVFB proposal would leave ESL as an independent, listed company, run by Andrew Tinkler, who has the experience of creating shareholder value for all shareholders over a sustained period, along with the existing ESL executive management and a new independent board.

The D-BAY Proposal

We believe the full consequences of D-BAY's proposal have not been fully highlighted by the Board of ESL or D-BAY themselves.

Shareholders in ESL should note the statement that existing ESL shareholders are retaining a residual 49% interest is correct only immediately post completion. D-BAY's stated intention is to use ESL, after reclassification to an AIM investing company, as the vehicle to fulfil its pan-European private equity aspirations. As an investing company, a further £6 million would need to be raised to avoid a de-listing. In light of this, and unless ESL Shareholders are prepared to continue injecting what could be substantial sums of money into a vehicle under the full operational and board control of D-BAY, they risk being materially diluted on an ongoing basis.

D-BAY indirectly owned ESL between 2014 and 2017, listing it in April 2017 with a market capitalisation of £572 million, having received in excess of £150 million in cash as part of the float and retaining a significant stake, making them the second biggest shareholder at the time. Under D-BAY's ownership, a strategy was implemented that has resulted in over-gearing and a reduction of operating margins. TVFB would note that the Board of ESL is recommending a proposal that hands control of ESL back to D-BAY at no meaningful value to the current shareholders.

We are focused on protecting shareholders and preserving their value in ESL.

Share acquisitions by D-BAY and TVFB since 28 November 2018

D-BAY announced on 29 November 2019 that it had acquired shares representing c.17% of the issued share capital of ESL, increasing its shareholding to c.27%. We understand that the price per share at which these shares were acquired was 6 pence. TVFB believes that this action was wholly hypocritical, given that the D-BAY Proposal does not afford any meaningful value to other shareholders. We maintain that these shares were acquired solely to increase D-BAY's chances of passing Resolution 1, and to increase its level of control in the event of its passing, to the detriment of other ESL shareholders.

TVFB today announces that it acquired 24,708,287 shares in ESL at a price of 6 pence per share. This is wholly consistent with the TVFB Proposal that it intends to make to ESL shareholders and is indicative of our belief in the prospects of ESL as an independent listed company.

