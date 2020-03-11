London Stock Exchange : Ten Largest Investments

Log in
-
Ten Largest Investments
Released 16:42 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 8309F
JPMorgan Investment Trusts
11 March 2020

JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QNAI4XRPEB4G65


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Microsoft

6.2%

Alphabet Inc

4.8%

Loews

3.8%

Capital One

3.6%

Home Depot

3.5%

Apple

3.5%

Berkshire

3.2%

MasterCard

3.2%

Bank of America

3.0%

Public Storage

2.8%

Total

37.5%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Alison Vincent 0044 207 742 6216 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 5493006R74BNJSJKCB17


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Tencent

8.8%

Alibaba ADR

8.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor

7.4%

Samsung Electronics

6.8%

AIA

4.4%

Ping An Insurance 'H'

3.3%

HDFC Bank

3.3%

China Construction Bank 'H'

3.2%

China Resources Land

2.9%

WuXi

2.3%

Total

50.8%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Alison Vincent 0044 207 742 6216 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN BRAZIL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002T5BE3YCTKTE20


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao

7.0%

Vale

7.0%

Itaú Unibanco Multiplo ADR Preference

6.3%

Banco Bradesco ADR

6.0%

Lojas Renner

5.9%

IRB Brasil RE

4.8%

Localiza Rent a Car

4.3%

Raia Drogasil

3.5%

SulAmerica

3.1%

Magazine Luiza

2.8%

Total

50.7%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN CHINA GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S8M91P5FYONY25


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Alibaba ADR

9.9%

Tencent

9.7%

Ping An Insurance 'H'

4.2%

WuXi

3.3%

Kingdee

2.4%

NetEase

2.4%

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

2.0%

Pinduoduo Inc

2.0%

ENN

1.8%

Sunny Optical

1.8%

Total

39.6%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Lucy Dina 0044 207 742 3735 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN CLAVERHOUSE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NFZYYFSCD52W53


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


GlaxoSmithKline

4.8%

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust

4.5%

AstraZeneca

4.3%

Royal Dutch Shell

4.3%

British American Tobacco

3.5%

HSBC

2.7%

Legal & General

2.3%

RELX

2.3%

Lloyds Banking

2.1%

Prudential

2.1%

Total

32.7%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN EUROPEAN SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 54930049CEWDI46Y3U28


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


ERG

2.4%

Falck Renewables

2.4%

Prysmian

2.3%

SIG

2.2%

Sopra Steria

2.2%

Encavis AG

2.1%

Arcadis

2.1%

AAK

2.0%

IMCD

2.0%

Stroer

2.0%

Total

21.9%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D8SPJFHBDGXS57


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Growth Portfolio *


Nestle

5.9%

Roche Holdings

5.0%

Novartis

4.0%

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust

3.7%

Allianz

2.6%

Novo Nordisk

2.5%

Schneider Electric

2.4%

ASML

2.0%

Airbus

1.9%

Deutsche Telekom

1.8%

Total

31.7%

Income Portfolio *


Novartis

3.1%

Sanofi-Aventis

2.1%

Allianz

1.9%

Iberdrola

1.6%

ENEL

1.5%

Bayer

1.3%

Banco Santander

1.2%

Zurich

1.1%

Roche Holdings

1.1%

Schneider Electric

1.1%

Total

16.1%

* Based on invested portfolio


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Paul Winship 0044 207 742 9815 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN ELECT PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300FIUYKKL39ILD07


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Managed Growth portfolio


JPMorgan American Inv Trust

10.5%

JPMorgan Claverhouse Inv Trust

9.9%

JPMorgan US Equity All Capital C

9.1%

Finsbury Growth & Income

8.7%

JPMorgan UK Dynamic C

7.3%

JPM UK Equity Plus C

6.8%

JPMorgan US Select Equity C

6.2%

Murray Income Trust

4.3%

The Mercantile Inv Trust

3.7%

Schroder UK Growth

2.8%

Total

69.2%

Managed Income portfolio


Royal Dutch Shell

6.9%

BP

4.7%

AstraZeneca

4.3%

GlaxoSmithKline

4.1%

HSBC

3.6%

Diageo

3.5%

British American Tobacco

3.1%

Rio Tinto

2.7%

Unilever

2.5%

National Grid

2.3%

Total

37.7%

* Based on invested portfolio


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 5493001VPQDYH1SSSR77


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR

7.5%

Tencent

6.5%

Housing Development Finance

6.1%

Alibaba ADR

5.9%

Epam

4.9%

AIA

4.5%

Ping An Insurance 'H'

3.8%

Tata Consultancy Services

3.4%

IndusInd Bank

2.5%

Clicks

2.5%

Total

47.6%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Jonathan Latter 0044 207 742 3408 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OPJXU72JMCYU09


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR

7.7%

Sberbank ADR

3.8%

Vanguard International Semiconductor

3.2%

China Construction Bank 'H'

2.9%

Ping An Insurance 'H'

2.6%

Samsung Electronics

2.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

2.4%

Moscow Exchange

2.4%

Tata Consultancy Services

2.1%

China Overseas

2.1%

Total

31.6%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OHW8R1C2WBYK02


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Housing Development Finance

9.5%

HDFC Bank

9.3%

Tata Consultancy Services

8.6%

Axis Bank

6.2%

Maruti Suzuki India

5.4%

Kotak Mahindra Bank

4.8%

ITC

4.5%

UltraTech Cement

4.5%

Larsen & Toubro

4.1%

Infosys Technologies

3.9%

Total

60.8%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Jonathan Latter 0044 207 742 3408 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZW3TSSO464R15


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Keyence

5.8%

Recruit Holdings

4.9%

Tokio Marine

4.6%

Kao

4.5%

Hoya

4.4%

M3

3.9%

Fast Retailing

3.5%

Hikari Tsushin

3.5%

OBIC

3.5%

Nintendo

3.0%

Total

41.5%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300KP3CRHPQ4RF811


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Taiyo Yuden

3.1%

Raito Kogyo

2.6%

FP Corporation

2.5%

MIURA

2.4%

DTS

2.3%

NPR

2.2%

Misumi Group

2.1%

Benefit One

2.0%

Grace Technology

1.9%

Nohmi Bosai

1.9%

Total

22.8%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




THE MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BGX3CJIHLP2H42


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Intermediate Capital

4.5%

Bellway

4.2%

Games Workshop

2.6%

Countryside

2.5%

AVEVA

2.3%

Derwent London

2.2%

National Express

2.1%

Softcat

2.0%

Computacenter

2.0%

SSP

2.0%

Total

26.3%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Jonathan Latter 0044 207 742 3408 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN MID CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QED7IGEP4UFN49


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Intermediate Capital

5.5%

Games Workshop

4.5%

JD Sports Fashion

4.0%

Bellway

4.0%

OneSavings Bank

3.7%

Dunelm Group

3.1%

Vistry Group

2.8%

Wizz Air

2.4%

Howden Joinery

2.3%

Softcat

2.3%

Total

34.5%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Alison Vincent 0044 207 742 6216 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 5493007C3I0O5PJKR078


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Microsoft

4.0%

Alphabet

3.7%

Amazon

3.6%

Coca-Cola

2.8%

NextEra Energy

2.6%

Honeywell

2.5%

O'Reilly Auto Parts

2.3%

VINCI

2.2%

Schneider Electric

2.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR

2.2%

Total

28.0%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300II3MHI98ZLVH37


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Lukoil ADR

15.5%

Gazprom ADR

13.3%

Sberbank of Russia

12.4%

Norilsk Nickel ADR

9.2%

Rosneft GDR

7.0%

Tatneft (including ADR)

6.9%

Yandex

5.7%

TCS Group

2.9%

Novatek GDR

2.8%

Gazprom Neft

2.5%

Total

78.1%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Paul Winship 0044 207 742 9815 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300PXALXKUMU9JM18


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Games Workshop

3.9%

OneSavings Bank

3.4%

Dunelm Group

3.2%

Future

2.9%

4imprint

2.7%

Judges

2.7%

Forterra

2.6%

Dart Group

2.5%

MJ Gleeson

2.5%

Team17

2.3%

Total

28.7%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Lucy Dina 0044 207 742 3735 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN US SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MDD7SOXDMBN667


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


Pool

2.5%

Toro

2.5%

AptarGroup

2.4%

Performance Food Group

2.1%

Douglas Dynamics

2.0%

Encompass Health

1.9%

Catalent

1.8%

RBC Bearings

1.8%

NorthWestern

1.8%

MSA

1.7%

Total

20.4%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks


Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Lucy Dina 0044 207 742 3735 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020




JPMORGAN MULTI-ASSET TRUST PLC (the 'Company')


Legal Entity Identifier: 549300C0UCY8X2QXW762


THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020


US 10YR (New Style) Bond Commodity (Future)

12.9%

MSCI EMGMKT (New Style) Index Equity (Future)

9.8%

JPMorgan Global High Yield Bond Fund

9.3%

Infrastructure Investments Fund

9.3%

JPMorgan Income Fund

4.9%

E-MINI RUSS 2000 (New Style) Index Equity (Future)

4.3%

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund

3.7%

Coca-Cola

3.2%

Iberdrola

2.6%

Verizon Communications

2.6%

Total

62.7%

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:


Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524


Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:


Paul Winship 0044 207 742 9815 - Company Secretary


Date: 11 March 2020





