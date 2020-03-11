London Stock Exchange : Ten Largest Investments

JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QNAI4XRPEB4G65



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Microsoft 6.2%

Alphabet Inc 4.8%

Loews 3.8%

Capital One 3.6%

Home Depot 3.5%

Apple 3.5%

Berkshire 3.2%

MasterCard 3.2%

Bank of America 3.0%

Public Storage 2.8%

Total 37.5%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 5493006R74BNJSJKCB17



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Tencent 8.8%

Alibaba ADR 8.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor 7.4%

Samsung Electronics 6.8%

AIA 4.4%

Ping An Insurance 'H' 3.3%

HDFC Bank 3.3%

China Construction Bank 'H' 3.2%

China Resources Land 2.9%

WuXi 2.3%

Total 50.8%

Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN BRAZIL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002T5BE3YCTKTE20



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao 7.0%

Vale 7.0%

Itaú Unibanco Multiplo ADR Preference 6.3%

Banco Bradesco ADR 6.0%

Lojas Renner 5.9%

IRB Brasil RE 4.8%

Localiza Rent a Car 4.3%

Raia Drogasil 3.5%

SulAmerica 3.1%

Magazine Luiza 2.8%

Total 50.7%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN CHINA GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S8M91P5FYONY25



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Alibaba ADR 9.9%

Tencent 9.7%

Ping An Insurance 'H' 4.2%

WuXi 3.3%

Kingdee 2.4%

NetEase 2.4%

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine 2.0%

Pinduoduo Inc 2.0%

ENN 1.8%

Sunny Optical 1.8%

Total 39.6%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN CLAVERHOUSE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NFZYYFSCD52W53



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



GlaxoSmithKline 4.8%

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust 4.5%

AstraZeneca 4.3%

Royal Dutch Shell 4.3%

British American Tobacco 3.5%

HSBC 2.7%

Legal & General 2.3%

RELX 2.3%

Lloyds Banking 2.1%

Prudential 2.1%

Total 32.7%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN EUROPEAN SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 54930049CEWDI46Y3U28



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



ERG 2.4%

Falck Renewables 2.4%

Prysmian 2.3%

SIG 2.2%

Sopra Steria 2.2%

Encavis AG 2.1%

Arcadis 2.1%

AAK 2.0%

IMCD 2.0%

Stroer 2.0%

Total 21.9%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D8SPJFHBDGXS57



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Growth Portfolio *



Nestle 5.9%

Roche Holdings 5.0%

Novartis 4.0%

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust 3.7%

Allianz 2.6%

Novo Nordisk 2.5%

Schneider Electric 2.4%

ASML 2.0%

Airbus 1.9%

Deutsche Telekom 1.8%

Total 31.7%

Income Portfolio *



Novartis 3.1%

Sanofi-Aventis 2.1%

Allianz 1.9%

Iberdrola 1.6%

ENEL 1.5%

Bayer 1.3%

Banco Santander 1.2%

Zurich 1.1%

Roche Holdings 1.1%

Schneider Electric 1.1%

Total 16.1%

* Based on invested portfolio



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN ELECT PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300FIUYKKL39ILD07



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Managed Growth portfolio



JPMorgan American Inv Trust 10.5%

JPMorgan Claverhouse Inv Trust 9.9%

JPMorgan US Equity All Capital C 9.1%

Finsbury Growth & Income 8.7%

JPMorgan UK Dynamic C 7.3%

JPM UK Equity Plus C 6.8%

JPMorgan US Select Equity C 6.2%

Murray Income Trust 4.3%

The Mercantile Inv Trust 3.7%

Schroder UK Growth 2.8%

Total 69.2%

Managed Income portfolio



Royal Dutch Shell 6.9%

BP 4.7%

AstraZeneca 4.3%

GlaxoSmithKline 4.1%

HSBC 3.6%

Diageo 3.5%

British American Tobacco 3.1%

Rio Tinto 2.7%

Unilever 2.5%

National Grid 2.3%

Total 37.7%

* Based on invested portfolio



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 5493001VPQDYH1SSSR77



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR 7.5%

Tencent 6.5%

Housing Development Finance 6.1%

Alibaba ADR 5.9%

Epam 4.9%

AIA 4.5%

Ping An Insurance 'H' 3.8%

Tata Consultancy Services 3.4%

IndusInd Bank 2.5%

Clicks 2.5%

Total 47.6%

Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OPJXU72JMCYU09



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR 7.7%

Sberbank ADR 3.8%

Vanguard International Semiconductor 3.2%

China Construction Bank 'H' 2.9%

Ping An Insurance 'H' 2.6%

Samsung Electronics 2.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico 2.4%

Moscow Exchange 2.4%

Tata Consultancy Services 2.1%

China Overseas 2.1%

Total 31.6%

Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OHW8R1C2WBYK02



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Housing Development Finance 9.5%

HDFC Bank 9.3%

Tata Consultancy Services 8.6%

Axis Bank 6.2%

Maruti Suzuki India 5.4%

Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.8%

ITC 4.5%

UltraTech Cement 4.5%

Larsen & Toubro 4.1%

Infosys Technologies 3.9%

Total 60.8%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZW3TSSO464R15



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Keyence 5.8%

Recruit Holdings 4.9%

Tokio Marine 4.6%

Kao 4.5%

Hoya 4.4%

M3 3.9%

Fast Retailing 3.5%

Hikari Tsushin 3.5%

OBIC 3.5%

Nintendo 3.0%

Total 41.5%

Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300KP3CRHPQ4RF811



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Taiyo Yuden 3.1%

Raito Kogyo 2.6%

FP Corporation 2.5%

MIURA 2.4%

DTS 2.3%

NPR 2.2%

Misumi Group 2.1%

Benefit One 2.0%

Grace Technology 1.9%

Nohmi Bosai 1.9%

Total 22.8%

Date: 11 March 2020









THE MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BGX3CJIHLP2H42



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Intermediate Capital 4.5%

Bellway 4.2%

Games Workshop 2.6%

Countryside 2.5%

AVEVA 2.3%

Derwent London 2.2%

National Express 2.1%

Softcat 2.0%

Computacenter 2.0%

SSP 2.0%

Total 26.3%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN MID CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QED7IGEP4UFN49



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Intermediate Capital 5.5%

Games Workshop 4.5%

JD Sports Fashion 4.0%

Bellway 4.0%

OneSavings Bank 3.7%

Dunelm Group 3.1%

Vistry Group 2.8%

Wizz Air 2.4%

Howden Joinery 2.3%

Softcat 2.3%

Total 34.5%

Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 5493007C3I0O5PJKR078



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Microsoft 4.0%

Alphabet 3.7%

Amazon 3.6%

Coca-Cola 2.8%

NextEra Energy 2.6%

Honeywell 2.5%

O'Reilly Auto Parts 2.3%

VINCI 2.2%

Schneider Electric 2.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR 2.2%

Total 28.0%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300II3MHI98ZLVH37



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Lukoil ADR 15.5%

Gazprom ADR 13.3%

Sberbank of Russia 12.4%

Norilsk Nickel ADR 9.2%

Rosneft GDR 7.0%

Tatneft (including ADR) 6.9%

Yandex 5.7%

TCS Group 2.9%

Novatek GDR 2.8%

Gazprom Neft 2.5%

Total 78.1%

Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300PXALXKUMU9JM18



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Games Workshop 3.9%

OneSavings Bank 3.4%

Dunelm Group 3.2%

Future 2.9%

4imprint 2.7%

Judges 2.7%

Forterra 2.6%

Dart Group 2.5%

MJ Gleeson 2.5%

Team17 2.3%

Total 28.7%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN US SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MDD7SOXDMBN667



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



Pool 2.5%

Toro 2.5%

AptarGroup 2.4%

Performance Food Group 2.1%

Douglas Dynamics 2.0%

Encompass Health 1.9%

Catalent 1.8%

RBC Bearings 1.8%

NorthWestern 1.8%

MSA 1.7%

Total 20.4%

Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks



Date: 11 March 2020









JPMORGAN MULTI-ASSET TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Legal Entity Identifier: 549300C0UCY8X2QXW762



THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020



US 10YR (New Style) Bond Commodity (Future) 12.9%

MSCI EMGMKT (New Style) Index Equity (Future) 9.8%

JPMorgan Global High Yield Bond Fund 9.3%

Infrastructure Investments Fund 9.3%

JPMorgan Income Fund 4.9%

E-MINI RUSS 2000 (New Style) Index Equity (Future) 4.3%

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund 3.7%

Coca-Cola 3.2%

Iberdrola 2.6%

Verizon Communications 2.6%

Total 62.7%

Date: 11 March 2020

