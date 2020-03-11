London Stock Exchange : Ten Largest Investments

|
JPMORGAN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QNAI4XRPEB4G65
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Microsoft
|
6.2%
|
Alphabet Inc
|
4.8%
|
Loews
|
3.8%
|
Capital One
|
3.6%
|
Home Depot
|
3.5%
|
Apple
|
3.5%
|
Berkshire
|
3.2%
|
MasterCard
|
3.2%
|
Bank of America
|
3.0%
|
Public Storage
|
2.8%
|
Total
|
37.5%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Alison Vincent 0044 207 742 6216 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN ASIA GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493006R74BNJSJKCB17
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Tencent
|
8.8%
|
Alibaba ADR
|
8.5%
|
Taiwan Semiconductor
|
7.4%
|
Samsung Electronics
|
6.8%
|
AIA
|
4.4%
|
Ping An Insurance 'H'
|
3.3%
|
HDFC Bank
|
3.3%
|
China Construction Bank 'H'
|
3.2%
|
China Resources Land
|
2.9%
|
WuXi
|
2.3%
|
Total
|
50.8%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Alison Vincent 0044 207 742 6216 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN BRAZIL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002T5BE3YCTKTE20
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao
|
7.0%
|
Vale
|
7.0%
|
Itaú Unibanco Multiplo ADR Preference
|
6.3%
|
Banco Bradesco ADR
|
6.0%
|
Lojas Renner
|
5.9%
|
IRB Brasil RE
|
4.8%
|
Localiza Rent a Car
|
4.3%
|
Raia Drogasil
|
3.5%
|
SulAmerica
|
3.1%
|
Magazine Luiza
|
2.8%
|
Total
|
50.7%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN CHINA GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S8M91P5FYONY25
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Alibaba ADR
|
9.9%
|
Tencent
|
9.7%
|
Ping An Insurance 'H'
|
4.2%
|
WuXi
|
3.3%
|
Kingdee
|
2.4%
|
NetEase
|
2.4%
|
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
|
2.0%
|
Pinduoduo Inc
|
2.0%
|
ENN
|
1.8%
|
Sunny Optical
|
1.8%
|
Total
|
39.6%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Lucy Dina 0044 207 742 3735 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN CLAVERHOUSE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300NFZYYFSCD52W53
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
GlaxoSmithKline
|
4.8%
|
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust
|
4.5%
|
AstraZeneca
|
4.3%
|
Royal Dutch Shell
|
4.3%
|
British American Tobacco
|
3.5%
|
HSBC
|
2.7%
|
Legal & General
|
2.3%
|
RELX
|
2.3%
|
Lloyds Banking
|
2.1%
|
Prudential
|
2.1%
|
Total
|
32.7%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN EUROPEAN SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 54930049CEWDI46Y3U28
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
ERG
|
2.4%
|
Falck Renewables
|
2.4%
|
Prysmian
|
2.3%
|
SIG
|
2.2%
|
Sopra Steria
|
2.2%
|
Encavis AG
|
2.1%
|
Arcadis
|
2.1%
|
AAK
|
2.0%
|
IMCD
|
2.0%
|
Stroer
|
2.0%
|
Total
|
21.9%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D8SPJFHBDGXS57
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Growth Portfolio *
|
|
Nestle
|
5.9%
|
Roche Holdings
|
5.0%
|
Novartis
|
4.0%
|
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust
|
3.7%
|
Allianz
|
2.6%
|
Novo Nordisk
|
2.5%
|
Schneider Electric
|
2.4%
|
ASML
|
2.0%
|
Airbus
|
1.9%
|
Deutsche Telekom
|
1.8%
|
Total
|
31.7%
|
Income Portfolio *
|
|
Novartis
|
3.1%
|
Sanofi-Aventis
|
2.1%
|
Allianz
|
1.9%
|
Iberdrola
|
1.6%
|
ENEL
|
1.5%
|
Bayer
|
1.3%
|
Banco Santander
|
1.2%
|
Zurich
|
1.1%
|
Roche Holdings
|
1.1%
|
Schneider Electric
|
1.1%
|
Total
|
16.1%
|
* Based on invested portfolio
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Paul Winship 0044 207 742 9815 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN ELECT PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300FIUYKKL39ILD07
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Managed Growth portfolio
|
|
JPMorgan American Inv Trust
|
10.5%
|
JPMorgan Claverhouse Inv Trust
|
9.9%
|
JPMorgan US Equity All Capital C
|
9.1%
|
Finsbury Growth & Income
|
8.7%
|
JPMorgan UK Dynamic C
|
7.3%
|
JPM UK Equity Plus C
|
6.8%
|
JPMorgan US Select Equity C
|
6.2%
|
Murray Income Trust
|
4.3%
|
The Mercantile Inv Trust
|
3.7%
|
Schroder UK Growth
|
2.8%
|
Total
|
69.2%
|
Managed Income portfolio
|
|
Royal Dutch Shell
|
6.9%
|
BP
|
4.7%
|
AstraZeneca
|
4.3%
|
GlaxoSmithKline
|
4.1%
|
HSBC
|
3.6%
|
Diageo
|
3.5%
|
British American Tobacco
|
3.1%
|
Rio Tinto
|
2.7%
|
Unilever
|
2.5%
|
National Grid
|
2.3%
|
Total
|
37.7%
|
* Based on invested portfolio
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN EMERGING MARKETS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493001VPQDYH1SSSR77
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR
|
7.5%
|
Tencent
|
6.5%
|
Housing Development Finance
|
6.1%
|
Alibaba ADR
|
5.9%
|
Epam
|
4.9%
|
AIA
|
4.5%
|
Ping An Insurance 'H'
|
3.8%
|
Tata Consultancy Services
|
3.4%
|
IndusInd Bank
|
2.5%
|
Clicks
|
2.5%
|
Total
|
47.6%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Jonathan Latter 0044 207 742 3408 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OPJXU72JMCYU09
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR
|
7.7%
|
Sberbank ADR
|
3.8%
|
Vanguard International Semiconductor
|
3.2%
|
China Construction Bank 'H'
|
2.9%
|
Ping An Insurance 'H'
|
2.6%
|
Samsung Electronics
|
2.5%
|
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
|
2.4%
|
Moscow Exchange
|
2.4%
|
Tata Consultancy Services
|
2.1%
|
China Overseas
|
2.1%
|
Total
|
31.6%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300OHW8R1C2WBYK02
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Housing Development Finance
|
9.5%
|
HDFC Bank
|
9.3%
|
Tata Consultancy Services
|
8.6%
|
Axis Bank
|
6.2%
|
Maruti Suzuki India
|
5.4%
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank
|
4.8%
|
ITC
|
4.5%
|
UltraTech Cement
|
4.5%
|
Larsen & Toubro
|
4.1%
|
Infosys Technologies
|
3.9%
|
Total
|
60.8%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Jonathan Latter 0044 207 742 3408 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN JAPANESE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZW3TSSO464R15
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Keyence
|
5.8%
|
Recruit Holdings
|
4.9%
|
Tokio Marine
|
4.6%
|
Kao
|
4.5%
|
Hoya
|
4.4%
|
M3
|
3.9%
|
Fast Retailing
|
3.5%
|
Hikari Tsushin
|
3.5%
|
OBIC
|
3.5%
|
Nintendo
|
3.0%
|
Total
|
41.5%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Faith Pengelly 0044 207 742 8627 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN JAPAN SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300KP3CRHPQ4RF811
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Taiyo Yuden
|
3.1%
|
Raito Kogyo
|
2.6%
|
FP Corporation
|
2.5%
|
MIURA
|
2.4%
|
DTS
|
2.3%
|
NPR
|
2.2%
|
Misumi Group
|
2.1%
|
Benefit One
|
2.0%
|
Grace Technology
|
1.9%
|
Nohmi Bosai
|
1.9%
|
Total
|
22.8%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
THE MERCANTILE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300BGX3CJIHLP2H42
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Intermediate Capital
|
4.5%
|
Bellway
|
4.2%
|
Games Workshop
|
2.6%
|
Countryside
|
2.5%
|
AVEVA
|
2.3%
|
Derwent London
|
2.2%
|
National Express
|
2.1%
|
Softcat
|
2.0%
|
Computacenter
|
2.0%
|
SSP
|
2.0%
|
Total
|
26.3%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Jonathan Latter 0044 207 742 3408 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN MID CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300QED7IGEP4UFN49
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Intermediate Capital
|
5.5%
|
Games Workshop
|
4.5%
|
JD Sports Fashion
|
4.0%
|
Bellway
|
4.0%
|
OneSavings Bank
|
3.7%
|
Dunelm Group
|
3.1%
|
Vistry Group
|
2.8%
|
Wizz Air
|
2.4%
|
Howden Joinery
|
2.3%
|
Softcat
|
2.3%
|
Total
|
34.5%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Alison Vincent 0044 207 742 6216 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 5493007C3I0O5PJKR078
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Microsoft
|
4.0%
|
Alphabet
|
3.7%
|
Amazon
|
3.6%
|
Coca-Cola
|
2.8%
|
NextEra Energy
|
2.6%
|
Honeywell
|
2.5%
|
O'Reilly Auto Parts
|
2.3%
|
VINCI
|
2.2%
|
Schneider Electric
|
2.2%
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR
|
2.2%
|
Total
|
28.0%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Divya Amin 0044 207 742 1025 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300II3MHI98ZLVH37
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Lukoil ADR
|
15.5%
|
Gazprom ADR
|
13.3%
|
Sberbank of Russia
|
12.4%
|
Norilsk Nickel ADR
|
9.2%
|
Rosneft GDR
|
7.0%
|
Tatneft (including ADR)
|
6.9%
|
Yandex
|
5.7%
|
TCS Group
|
2.9%
|
Novatek GDR
|
2.8%
|
Gazprom Neft
|
2.5%
|
Total
|
78.1%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Paul Winship 0044 207 742 9815 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300PXALXKUMU9JM18
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Games Workshop
|
3.9%
|
OneSavings Bank
|
3.4%
|
Dunelm Group
|
3.2%
|
Future
|
2.9%
|
4imprint
|
2.7%
|
Judges
|
2.7%
|
Forterra
|
2.6%
|
Dart Group
|
2.5%
|
MJ Gleeson
|
2.5%
|
Team17
|
2.3%
|
Total
|
28.7%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Lucy Dina 0044 207 742 3735 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN US SMALLER COMPANIES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MDD7SOXDMBN667
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
Pool
|
2.5%
|
Toro
|
2.5%
|
AptarGroup
|
2.4%
|
Performance Food Group
|
2.1%
|
Douglas Dynamics
|
2.0%
|
Encompass Health
|
1.9%
|
Catalent
|
1.8%
|
RBC Bearings
|
1.8%
|
NorthWestern
|
1.8%
|
MSA
|
1.7%
|
Total
|
20.4%
|
Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks
|
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Lucy Dina 0044 207 742 3735 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|
|
JPMORGAN MULTI-ASSET TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
|
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300C0UCY8X2QXW762
|
|
THE COMPANY ANNOUNCES THE TEN LARGEST INVESTMENTS IN % OF TOTAL ASSETS As at: 29 February 2020
|
|
US 10YR (New Style) Bond Commodity (Future)
|
12.9%
|
MSCI EMGMKT (New Style) Index Equity (Future)
|
9.8%
|
JPMorgan Global High Yield Bond Fund
|
9.3%
|
Infrastructure Investments Fund
|
9.3%
|
JPMorgan Income Fund
|
4.9%
|
E-MINI RUSS 2000 (New Style) Index Equity (Future)
|
4.3%
|
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Debt Fund
|
3.7%
|
Coca-Cola
|
3.2%
|
Iberdrola
|
2.6%
|
Verizon Communications
|
2.6%
|
Total
|
62.7%
|
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
|
|
Paul Ainger 0044 207 742 6524
|
|
Name of authorised company official responsible for making this notification:
|
|
Paul Winship 0044 207 742 9815 - Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 11 March 2020
|
|
|