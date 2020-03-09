London Stock Exchange : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury

Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC

ISSUE OF SHARES FROM TREASURY

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493007C3I0O5PJKR078

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Plc announces that today it issued an additional 25,000 Ordinary Shares for cash from Treasury at 295.35 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 139,026,285 Ordinary Shares and 15,879,215 shares held in Treasury.

9 March 2020

Divya Amin

JPMorgan Funds Limited - Company Secretary

Telephone 0207 742 4000