Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury
Released 16:03 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4880F
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income PLC
09 March 2020
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

JPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME PLC

ISSUE OF SHARES FROM TREASURY

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493007C3I0O5PJKR078

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Plc announces that today it issued an additional 25,000 Ordinary Shares for cash from Treasury at 295.35 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 139,026,285 Ordinary Shares and 15,879,215 shares held in Treasury.

9 March 2020

Divya Amin

JPMorgan Funds Limited - Company Secretary

Telephone 0207 742 4000


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IOEEKLFBBXLEBBD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Dips in February Amid Market Volatility
BU
12:31pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against BeiGene, Ltd. – BGNE
GL
12:30pALELION ENERGY : secures continued financing of 45 MSEK in total
AQ
12:29pCONAGRA BRANDS : Reddi-wip® Offers $15,000 for the Chance to Become a Barista for a Day
PR
12:28pCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
12:28pORASCOM CONSTRUCTION : Appoints New Group Chief Financial Officer
PU
12:28pCP Group's $10 billion Tesco deal to test mettle of Thailand's new antitrust watchdog
RE
12:28pPANHANDLE OIL & GAS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:25pDemountable flood barrier for Welney Wash Road
AQ
12:24pA 7% plunge in the S&P just triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Tesco plans $6.6 billion shareholder return from Asia disposals
4GOLD : Gold jumps past $1,700 level for first time in seven years on virus fears
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in Feb amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group