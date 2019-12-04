Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Truvalue Labs(TM) Hosts Latest ESG Investing Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:24am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
-
Truvalue Labs(TM) Hosts Latest ESG Investing Forum
Released 16:20 04-Dec-2019



RNS Number : 7126V
TruValue Labs
04 December 2019

Truvalue Labs(TM) Hosts Deep Dive into Actionable ESG Trends During Latest Investing Forum

Forum featured prominent industry leaders and academics from Brunel Pension Partnership Ltd., Hermes, M&G Investments, SASB, UBS, The Wharton School, University of Oxford and more

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, recently held its fourthESG Investing Forumat One Moorgate Place in London, where close to 300 industry practitioners and leading academics from 18 countries gathered to discuss the latest ESG investing trends. This was the inaugural Forum in Europe following three successful events in North America.

The event included a roundtable discussion with 34 members of Truvalue Labs' Academic Research Networkfollowed by an afternoon forum featuring industry leaders across the ESG investing space. Highlights from the panel sessions include:

· Professor Robert Eccles of the University of Oxford urged climate scientists and investors to engage more closely. At the same time Andrew Medhurst, a former investment banker and now full-time volunteer with Extinction Rebellion stated, 'Greater urgency is needed to address the climate change crisis. There are only a few years left to make the changes required to avert the worst of climate change, and it will take us all coming together to get us out of our current predicament.'

· Professor Witold J. Henisz from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania presented research that showed a link between ESG data from Truvalue Labs' ESG scores and credit default risk. He shared how ESG data can create value including forecasting topline growth, costs, regulatory and legal issues, worker productivity, M&A activity and divestment. He stated, 'Truvalue Labs' data doesn't just measure ESG, but management effectiveness overall.' He also invited practitioners to partner with academics to help educate the next generation of asset managers.

· Professor Ben Caldecott of the University of Oxford argued that the future of ESG research is likely to involve geospatial data analysis using satellites and drones, as these tools are bringing earth observations into the ESG conversation at a rapidly expanding pace. Julie Hudson of UBS Investment Bank discussed how her firm is embedding ESG integration across the organization and that incorporation of ESG will continue to grow industry-wide.

'We're very pleased with the lineup of world-class practitioners and academics who attended and conducted discussions around challenging the status quo when it comes to ESG,' said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of Truvalue Labs. 'Our presenters and moderators shed light around the urgency of incorporating ESG data into the investment decision-making process and offered both technical and actionable takeaways to begin deploying immediately. With our high-caliber speaker line-up and sold-out audience, we're excited to have built an industry-leading conference that addresses today's ESG investing challenges and the path forward.'

Truvalue Labs also rolled out its new interactive workshop which showcased strategies and best practices for applying ESG data into the fundamental research and valuation processes. It offered a new perspective on integrating modern ESG data with actionable insights and concepts that could readily be implemented.

For more on Truvalue Labs' ESG Investing Forum, access the full event materials online.

About Truvalue Labs™

Truvalue Labs is the first company to apply artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover timely and material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) information at scale. The company's mission is to deliver increased transparency to investment professionals by providing data and analytics that go beyond traditional fundamentals. It is backed by investors including Series A round lead Katalyst Ventures, based in San Francisco. The award-winning products, Truvalue Platform™, Truvalue Data™ and Truvalue Cloud™, deliver investable insights by revealing value and risk factors from unstructured data at the speed of current events. Visit www.truvaluelabs.comto learn more about the SaaS and API products.

CONTACT:

Lauren Perry
Caliber Corporate Advisers
lauren@calibercorporate.com
952.221.4615

SOURCE: Truvalue Labs


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFSEFMLFUSEFE
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Truvalue Labs(TM) Hosts Latest ESG Investing Forum - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 16:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43aMFG CHEMICAL : Upgrades Pilot Plant in Dalton, GA
BU
11:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil jumps 4% on U.S. stockpiles drop; further OPEC output cuts seen
RE
11:41aSeth MacFarlane Gives $1 Million to Rainforest Trust to Stop Deforestation
BU
11:41aWESTERN UNION : Jan Siegmund Appointed to Western Union Board of Directors
BU
11:40aWESTERN UNION : Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:40aCAPGEMINI : is selected by Bayer as a core strategic partner to transform its IT landscape
AQ
11:40aDEERE & COMPANY : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
11:40aGATEWAY REAL ESTATE : will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share to its Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
11:40aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:40aSES-IMAGOTAG : SES-imagotag announces the launch of a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights through a placement to institutional investors for an amount of EUR 30 million
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
4GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
5STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group