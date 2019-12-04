London Stock Exchange : Truvalue Labs(TM) Hosts Latest ESG Investing Forum

Truvalue Labs(TM) Hosts Deep Dive into Actionable ESG Trends During Latest Investing Forum

Forum featured prominent industry leaders and academics from Brunel Pension Partnership Ltd., Hermes, M&G Investments, SASB, UBS, The Wharton School, University of Oxford and more

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the leading provider of AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, recently held its fourthESG Investing Forumat One Moorgate Place in London, where close to 300 industry practitioners and leading academics from 18 countries gathered to discuss the latest ESG investing trends. This was the inaugural Forum in Europe following three successful events in North America.

The event included a roundtable discussion with 34 members of Truvalue Labs' Academic Research Networkfollowed by an afternoon forum featuring industry leaders across the ESG investing space. Highlights from the panel sessions include:

· Professor Robert Eccles of the University of Oxford urged climate scientists and investors to engage more closely. At the same time Andrew Medhurst, a former investment banker and now full-time volunteer with Extinction Rebellion stated, 'Greater urgency is needed to address the climate change crisis. There are only a few years left to make the changes required to avert the worst of climate change, and it will take us all coming together to get us out of our current predicament.'

· Professor Witold J. Henisz from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania presented research that showed a link between ESG data from Truvalue Labs' ESG scores and credit default risk. He shared how ESG data can create value including forecasting topline growth, costs, regulatory and legal issues, worker productivity, M&A activity and divestment. He stated, 'Truvalue Labs' data doesn't just measure ESG, but management effectiveness overall.' He also invited practitioners to partner with academics to help educate the next generation of asset managers.

· Professor Ben Caldecott of the University of Oxford argued that the future of ESG research is likely to involve geospatial data analysis using satellites and drones, as these tools are bringing earth observations into the ESG conversation at a rapidly expanding pace. Julie Hudson of UBS Investment Bank discussed how her firm is embedding ESG integration across the organization and that incorporation of ESG will continue to grow industry-wide.

'We're very pleased with the lineup of world-class practitioners and academics who attended and conducted discussions around challenging the status quo when it comes to ESG,' said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of Truvalue Labs. 'Our presenters and moderators shed light around the urgency of incorporating ESG data into the investment decision-making process and offered both technical and actionable takeaways to begin deploying immediately. With our high-caliber speaker line-up and sold-out audience, we're excited to have built an industry-leading conference that addresses today's ESG investing challenges and the path forward.'

Truvalue Labs also rolled out its new interactive workshop which showcased strategies and best practices for applying ESG data into the fundamental research and valuation processes. It offered a new perspective on integrating modern ESG data with actionable insights and concepts that could readily be implemented.

For more on Truvalue Labs' ESG Investing Forum, access the full event materials online.

