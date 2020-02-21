Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : US$7,000,000,000 GMTN PROGRAMME UPDATED OOC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:08am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
REC Limited - 75MP
US$7,000,000,000 GMTN PROGRAMME UPDATED OOC
Released 07:00 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7219D
REC Limited
21 February 2020

Publication of GMTN Offering Circular

The following updatded GMTN Offering Circular is available for viewing:

U.S.$7,000,000,000 GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME UPDATED OFFERING CIRCULARdated 20 February 2020

To view the full document, please paste the URL from the link below into the address bar of your browser.

GMTN OFFERING CIRCULARdated 20 February 2020

Click on link here

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7219D_1-2020-2-21.pdf

For further information, please contact

REC Limited (formerly known as Rural Electrification Corporation Limited),

Core-4, SCOPE Complex,

7, Lodi Road, New Delhi - 110003 (INDIA).

Landline: +911143091616

Mobile: +919910307676

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the GMTN Offering Circular may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the GMTN Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the GMTN Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the GMTN Offering Circular you must ascertain from the GMTN Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PDIEFLBLBLLFBBB
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



US$7,000,000,000 GMTN PROGRAMME UPDATED OOC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Note Quotation 31 January 2020
PU
02:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Notice of Changed Pages to Supplemental Indenture
PU
02:56aMOWI : Ex dividend NOK 2.60 today
AQ
02:55aTIER MOBILITY GMBH : consolidates leadership position by extending Series B funding to $100M+
EQ
02:55aKINGSPAN : 2019 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Sales
DJ
02:52aVICTORIA OIL & GAS : RSM and VOG Arbitration
PU
02:52aCHANGE TO THE ALLIANZ SE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT : Klaus-Peter Röhler succeeds Axel Theis
PU
02:52aKLAUS-PETER RÖHLER : Playing to win
PU
02:52aALLIANZ : reports 11.9 billion euros operating profit in 2019 – the fifth consecutive increase
PU
02:50aMandatory Notification of Trade - Options
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group