London Stock Exchange : Update on Debt Financing Arrangements

For immediate release

19 February 2020

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION



of



Ei GROUP PLC



by



STONEGATE PUB COMPANY BIDCO LIMITED



(a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stonegate Pub Company Limited)

to be effected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement

under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Update on Debt Financing Arrangements

On 18 July2019, the Board of Ei Group plc ('EIG') and the Board of Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited ('Bidco'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stonegate Pub Company Limited ('Stonegate'), announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-cash acquisition by Bidco of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of EIG (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement between EIG and the Scheme Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the 'Scheme'). Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the scheme circular published on 15 August 2019 (the 'Scheme Document').

On 12 September 2019, EIG announced that at a Court Meeting and General Meeting held on that date, all shareholder resolutions relating to the Acquisition were approved by the requisite majorities.

As announced on 17 October 2019, in connection with financing a portion of the consideration payable under the Acquisition, Bidco entered into a second lien facility agreement dated 16 October 2019 between, among others, Bidco as borrower and Barclays Bank PLC as agent and security agent (the 'Second Lien Facility Agreement') which was intended to replace the Second Lien Bridge Facility Agreement entered into on 17 July 2019 (as amended and restated pursuant to an amendment and restatement agreement dated 11 September 2019) (the 'Second Lien Bridge Facility Agreement') and described in further detail in the Scheme Document.

As announced on 14 February 2020, the CMA has accepted undertakings offered by Stonegate, in lieu of referring the Acquisition for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation. As such, the CMA Condition to the Scheme (as detailed at paragraph 2(b) of Part 4 of the Scheme Document) has now been satisfied. The Financial Conduct Authority approved the acquisition of control by Stonegate on 29 October 2019 and, accordingly, the condition detailed at paragraph 3 of Part 4 of the Scheme Document has also been satisfied. The Acquisition remains subject to certain other conditions set out in Part 4 of the Scheme Document including sanction of the Scheme by the Court.

On 19 February 2020, Stonegate Pub Company PIKCo Holdings Limited, Stonegate Pub Company PIKCo Limited and the other parties to the PIK Facility Agreement dated 17 July 2019, which provides for a PIK facility of £325,000,000 (the 'PIK Facility Agreement') entered into an amendment and restatement agreement (the 'Amendment and Restatement Agreement') which amends and restates the PIK Facility Agreement (the 'Amended and Restated PIK Facility Agreement') in order to reflect the replacement of the Second Lien Bridge Facility Agreement with the Second Lien Facility Agreement.

Copies of the Amendment and Restatement Agreement and the Amended and Restated PIK Facility Agreement are available on EIG's website at www.eigroupplc.com and on Stonegate's website at www.stonegatepubs.com.

