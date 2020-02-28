Log in
London Stock Exchange : Withdrawal from NEX Exchange

02/28/2020 | 11:37am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Withdrawal from NEX Exchange
Released 16:30 28-Feb-2020

NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Withdrawal from NEX Exchange

28-Feb-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following security will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from
close of business today, 28/02/2020:

Dozens Savings Plc 5.00% Secured Bonds due 1 March 2020

Symbol: DS01
Isin: GB00BJ09M815

The Regulation Department

NEX Exchange
London Fruit & Wool Exchange
1 Duval Square
London
E1 6PW

Tel: 020 7818 9767
Email: regulation@nexexchange.com
Website: www.nexexchange.com

Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NEXX
LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11
Sequence No.: 49727
EQS News ID: 986725

End of Announcement EQS News Service



Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Withdrawal from NEX Exchange - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 16:36:18 UTC
