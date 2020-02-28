London Stock Exchange : Withdrawal from NEX Exchange

|
NEX Exchange (NEXX)
Withdrawal from NEX Exchange
28-Feb-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST
The following security will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from
close of business today, 28/02/2020:
Dozens Savings Plc 5.00% Secured Bonds due 1 March 2020
Symbol: DS01
Isin: GB00BJ09M815
