London Stock Exchange : Withdrawal from NEX Exchange

NEX Exchange (NEXX)

Withdrawal from NEX Exchange



28-Feb-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The following security will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from

close of business today, 28/02/2020:



Dozens Savings Plc 5.00% Secured Bonds due 1 March 2020



Symbol: DS01

Isin: GB00BJ09M815



