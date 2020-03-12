London Stock Exchange : XS1225012308 Issuer call Option

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

ISSUE OF USD 338,000,000 CALLABLE

ZERO COUPON NOTES DUE 07 MAY 2045

SERIES 12114 TRANCHE 1 MTN

ISIN XS1225012308

Notice is hereby given to the holders of the Notes (the 'Noteholders') that the Issuer will redeem all of the Notes outstanding on 07 May 2020 pursuant to the provision in paragraph 20 of the Final Terms dated 07 May 2015 ('Final Terms')and Condition iii (Redemption or pro rata reduction of principal at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes.

Principal Paying Agent

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2BD

United Kingdom

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.