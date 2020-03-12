Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : XS1225012308 Issuer call Option

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 03:59am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
XS1225012308 Issuer call Option
Released 07:48 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 8978F
Standard Chartered Bank
12 March 2020

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

ISSUE OF USD 338,000,000 CALLABLE

ZERO COUPON NOTES DUE 07 MAY 2045

SERIES 12114 TRANCHE 1 MTN

ISIN XS1225012308

Notice is hereby given to the holders of the Notes (the 'Noteholders') that the Issuer will redeem all of the Notes outstanding on 07 May 2020 pursuant to the provision in paragraph 20 of the Final Terms dated 07 May 2015 ('Final Terms')and Condition iii (Redemption or pro rata reduction of principal at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes.

Principal Paying Agent

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2BD

United Kingdom

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUUSBRRNUOARR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



XS1225012308 Issuer call Option - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 07:58:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aHUSQVARNA : launches the next phase of Sustainovate with a strong focus on Carbon, Circular and People
AQ
04:21aGK Manufacturing Signs Lease on 16,000 Square Foot CBD Mass Production Manufacturing & Co-packing Facility
GL
04:19aMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2019
PU
04:19aINTU PROPERTIES : annual results 2019
PU
04:19aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Reorganizes Domestic Sales Affiliates to Offer Customer First Services by Reinforcing the Business Infrastructure of the Entire Mitsubishi Motors Group
PU
04:19aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : Take initiative and responsibility——CAMCE overseas projects ...
PU
04:19aT HT HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD : Announcement of audited financial statements and proposal for the utilization of profit for the year 2019
PU
04:19aPETROSIBIR : Production report for February 2020
PU
04:18aMAGNORA ASA : Now a member of NORWEA
AQ
04:16aHONG KONG FLAT HUNTERS CITE SARS LESSON : buy the outbreak dip
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
3GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Outlook on ..
4INTU PROPERTIES PLC : INTU PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
5NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group