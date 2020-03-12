London Stock Exchange : XS1225012308 Issuer call Option

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
ISSUE OF USD 338,000,000 CALLABLE
ZERO COUPON NOTES DUE 07 MAY 2045
SERIES 12114 TRANCHE 1 MTN
ISIN XS1225012308
Notice is hereby given to the holders of the Notes (the 'Noteholders') that the Issuer will redeem all of the Notes outstanding on 07 May 2020 pursuant to the provision in paragraph 20 of the Final Terms dated 07 May 2015 ('Final Terms')and Condition iii (Redemption or pro rata reduction of principal at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes.
Principal Paying Agent
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Winchester House
1 Great Winchester Street
London EC2N 2BD
United Kingdom
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.