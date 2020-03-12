London Stock Exchange : XS1242816798 Issuer Call Option

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

ISSUE OF USD 50,000,000 CALLABLE ZERO COUPON

NOTES DUE 05 JUN 2030 SERIES 12146

TRANCHE 1 MTN - ISIN XS1242816798

Notice is hereby given to the holders of the Notes (the 'Noteholders') that the Issuer will redeem all of the Notes then outstanding on 05 June 2020, pursuant to the provision in paragraph 20 of the Final Terms dated 05 June 2015 ('Final Terms')and Condition I (Redemption or pro rata reduction of principal at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes.

Principal Paying Agent

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Winchester House

1 Great Winchester Street

London EC2N 2BD

United Kingdom



This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.