London Stock Exchange : Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings

03/09/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
Regulatory Story
-
Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings
Released 17:37 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5092F
FTSE Russell
09 March 2020


Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings (UK): Constituent Deletion
Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

09 March 2020

Following the reclassfication to AIM Rule 15 (Cash Shell) for Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Index

Effective From
Start of Trading

FTSE AIM All-Share Index

12 March 2020

*Please note: Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings will effect a name change to Phimedix on 10 March 2020, followed by a Consolidation of 1 New share for every 40 Existing shares held with effect on 11 March 2020.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+1800 653 680

Hong Kong

+852 2164 3333

Japan

+81 3 4563 6346

London

+44 (0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+1866 551 0617

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020FTSE Russell


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FTSSSIFWUESSEDD
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:42:10 UTC
