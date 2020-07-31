Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange may sell Milan bourse to secure Refinitiv deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

The London Stock Exchange on Friday said it may consider selling part or all of its Italian stock exchange group to help get its planned $27 billion (20.57 billion pounds) takeover of data and analytics group Refinitiv approved.

The company said that it had begun "exploratory discussions" which could result in MTS, Borsa Italiana's bond trading platform, or its entire Italian arm being sold.

"There can be no certainty that LSEG will decide to proceed with a transaction relating to either of these businesses," the LSE said in a statement.

LSE said that it expects to complete the Refinitiv deal by early 2021, suggesting a potentially longer timeline than previously indicated as it tries to win approval from European competition regulators.

In reporting half-yearly earnings, LSE said it was seeing good progress with foreign investment, antitrust and other regulatory approvals for the Refinitiv transaction, and that integration planning is well developed.

"We expect to close the transaction by the end of the year or in early 2021," LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

Rival exchanges Euronext and Deutsche Boerse have previously expressed an interest in the LSE's Italian operations. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment early on Friday.

The London exchange said the United States Department of Justice has closed its antitrust investigation into the Refinitiv deal without seeking changes.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters,, the parent company of Reuters News.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.64% 158 Delayed Quote.12.13%
EURONEXT N.V. 1.74% 96.5 Real-time Quote.30.56%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.56% 8468 Delayed Quote.7.69%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 0.40% 93.64 Delayed Quote.0.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aSpanish banks Caixabank, Sabadell set aside 1.4 billion euros in provisions
RE
03:51aFLUIDRA S A : accelerates results despite Covid-19 rising net profit to 54.9 million euros
AQ
03:48aEXCLUSIVE : Urged on by central bank, China weighs antitrust probe into Alipay, WeChat Pay - sources
RE
03:48aBRIGHTER PUBL : A new proposal for the Chairman of the Board will be presented later
AQ
03:47aTENABLE : Presentations
PU
03:47aNATWEST : Pillar 3 Appendix H1 2020
PU
03:47aPress Release on the Economic and Monetary Conditions for June and the second quarter of 2020 Mr. Don NakornthabSenior Director, Economic and Policy Department
PU
03:47aNATWEST : Bank Plc Interim Results
PU
03:47aEUROCOIN INDICATOR : July 2020
PU
03:47aBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Purchase of own shares (29/7/2020)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in U.S
2FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
3APPLE INC. : Big Tech surges as reports impress in coronavirus downturn
4GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir
5UMICORE : UMICORE: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group