Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

London house prices to fall this year and next, 1-in-3 chance of a crash - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:43pm CEST
A residential street is seen in Notting Hill in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - House prices in London's overvalued market will fall this year and next, a Reuters poll of analysts and experts predicted, and will tumble if Britain fails to reach a deal ahead of its departure from the European Union.

The quarterly poll of around 30 housing market specialists, taken in the past week, said house prices in the capital - where foreign investors have previously fuelled skyrocketing prices - will fall 1.6 percent this year and 0.1 percent next.

"Central London is tanking because the traditional international buyers are staying away - and the quantum of buyers is falling. A disorderly Brexit will exacerbate this trend," said Tony Williams at property consultancy Building Value.

Uncertainty over how Brexit negations pan out has already spooked foreign investors. When asked what effect a disorderly departure would have on London prices, responses ranged from "short-term fall" to "damaging" to "disaster".

"In the short term the additional uncertainty will disproportionately affect London, causing the value of some properties, particularly high value properties, to fall further," said Ray Boulger at mortgage broker John Charcol.

Britain is due to leave the EU in March and sterling fell to a near one-year low against the euro on Tuesday amid no-deal angst. A weaker currency should make UK houses more attractive to foreign buyers but Brexit uncertainty is keeping them away.

When asked about the likelihood of a significant correction in London's housing market before the end of 2019 the specialists gave a relatively high median of 29 percent. The highest was 75 percent.

But that might not be a bad thing - certainly for first-time buyers.

When asked to rate the level of London house prices on a scale of one to ten, where one is extremely cheap and ten extremely expensive, the median response was nine. Nationally they were rated seven.

"The weight of evidence suggests that housing is overvalued once more," said Hansen Lu at Capital Economics.

In August the average asking price for a home nationally was 301,973 pounds and in London a whopping 609,205 pounds, according to property website Rightmove, putting home ownership out of the reach of many - despite historically low borrowing costs.

The Bank of England pushed interest rates above their financial crisis lows this month but signalled it was in no hurry to raise them further. It will add another 25 basis points in the second quarter of next year, taking Bank Rate to 1.0 percent, another Reuters poll predicted.

So with mortgage rates staying low house prices are expected to increase nationally by 2.0 percent this year and next - slower than inflation - and then 2.3 percent in 2020.

"We see little upward or downward pressure on house prices at current near-zero interest rates. However, risks lie substantially to the downside," said Andrew Brigden at Fathom Consulting.

"Were interest rates to return to pre-crisis levels or higher, which may prove necessary if there were a sharp fall in sterling after a General Election, for example, then house prices could fall by around 40 percent."

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Nagamani L; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

By Jonathan Cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pCanada, U.S. set for second day of NAFTA talks amid growing optimism
RE
01:08pIn Brazil, Equinor aims to repeat Norway's oil boom
RE
01:08pCURRENCIES : Euro Falters On Italy Worries; Dollar Supported Ahead Of Updated GDP Data
DJ
01:05pWhiteflash Launches Next Generation Jewelry Care Plan
SE
01:04pNICE : Former FBI Director James Comey, and Digital Currency Expert Nick Szabo, Headline NICE Actimize’s 2018 ENGAGE Client Forum
BU
12:57pNational Bank of Canada posts 10 percent rise in quarterly earnings
RE
12:54pTurkey's Albayrak sees no big risk to economy, but Moody's sounds alarm
RE
12:52pRENEWABLE ENERGY ASSOCIATION : Introducing cleaner petrol should not be delayed
PU
12:47pGSA EUROPEAN GNSS AGENCY : Agriculture a key beneficiary of EU Space Programmes
PU
12:46pPablo Soria de Lachica Analyzes the Potential Impact of Ethereum on Financial Sector
AC
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Congress sceptical of Trump's Mexico trade deal
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank CEO stands by global ambitions
3Canada rejoins NAFTA talks as U.S. autos tariff details emerge
4BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : “We’ve replaced static departm..
5GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.