Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

London leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 03:29am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - London-listed stocks pushed European shares lower in early dealings on Tuesday, but signs of easing trade tensions between U.S. and China limited market losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, calming nerves after a ramp-up in the rhetoric derailed financial markets last week.

London's FTSE 100 index slipped 0.4%, as investors returned from a bank holiday weekend, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was down 0.22% by 0710 GMT.

British stocks - HSBC Holdings Plc, British American Tobacco and AstraZeneca - fell between 0.3% and 1.3%, and were the biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

An outlier was Milan's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB>, which rose 0.04%, as the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new Italian government on Monday.

The two parties will meet on Tuesday at 0900 GMT to continue negotiations.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -0.93% 7246 Delayed Quote.24.52%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -1.23% 2925.5 Delayed Quote.18.44%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.49% 583.6 Delayed Quote.-9.35%
MILAAN-FTSE/MIB 0.22% 22483.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.24% 370.39 Delayed Quote.10.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.24% 795.95 Delayed Quote.13.65%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.18% 93.38 Delayed Quote.13.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aOnly about half of Swiss population uses online banking - survey
RE
03:34aChina says it hopes U.S. can create conditions for trade talks
RE
03:29aLondon leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game
RE
03:29aVietnam January - August FDI inflows up 6.3% year-on-year to $11.96 billion - ministry
RE
03:25aWeaker exports hit German economy but budget surplus still high
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:03aCan power napping solve electric car charging challenge?
RE
02:50aOil rises as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade breakthrough
RE
02:50aOil rises as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade breakthrough
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : NORDIC OUTLOOK: Muted global growth amid extreme yields
4SUEZ : SUEZ : to propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Sumgayit
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD : Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn - digital minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group