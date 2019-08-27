London leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a trade deal with China after positive gestures by Beijing, calming nerves after a ramp-up in the rhetoric derailed financial markets last week.

London's FTSE 100 index slipped 0.4%, as investors returned from a bank holiday weekend, and the pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was down 0.22% by 0710 GMT.

British stocks - HSBC Holdings Plc, British American Tobacco and AstraZeneca - fell between 0.3% and 1.3%, and were the biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

An outlier was Milan's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB>, which rose 0.04%, as the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party appeared on the verge of a deal to form a new Italian government on Monday.

The two parties will meet on Tuesday at 0900 GMT to continue negotiations.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)