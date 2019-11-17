Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

London office construction slows to five-year low - Deloitte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/17/2019 | 07:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Workers stand on scaffolding at a residential building in London

Office constructions in central London has slowed to a five-year low, sliding 10% from six months ago to 11.9 million sq. ft. of space, a survey showed on Monday.

The London Office Crane Survey by Deloitte Real Estate showed that construction of new offices in the last six months is down by nearly a half, from 3.5 million sq. ft. to 1.8 million sq. ft. in the previous survey.

The survey found that London continued to dominate construction activities with technology, media and communications and financial sector taking the most space.

"Today's survey follows a three-year high of new construction starts, so these figures indicate a rebalancing of office development, rather than a worrying decline," said Mike Cracknell, director at Deloitte Real Estate.

Cracknell said that 49% of space under construction had already been occupied due to the scarcity of 'ready to occupy' space.

The Deloitte report said developers are taking on large-scale constructions on the condition that these spaces are pre-let.

"Developer and investor sentiment for speculative building is definitely softening as pre-letting is fast becoming the prerequisite for starting construction," Cracknell said.

The survey covered seven major central London office markets - The City, West End, Docklands, King's Cross, Midtown, Paddington, Southbank - as well as three emerging submarkets - Vauxhall-Nine Elms-Battersea, White City and Stratford.

Developers interviewed for the survey were more pessimistic about the leasing market than six months ago, with 40% indicating that the leasing market was a 'little worse' in the third quarter, up from 27% in the first quarter, Deloitte said.

British construction activity shrank for the sixth month in a row in October, and at one of the fastest rates since the 2009 financial crisis, as Brexit worries and a general economic slowdown held back growth.

Britain had been due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31, but Brexit was delayed for the third time this year after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to get an exit deal through parliament in time.

Deloitte, a professional services firm, has been publishing its London Crane Survey for 23 years.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRANE CO. 1.56% 82.88 Delayed Quote.14.82%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.05% 0.85575 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Binding agreement to acquire interest in Super Pit
PU
08:24pOil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:15pWARRUMBUNGLE SHIRE COUNCIL : Christmas Kerbside Hard Waste Collection
PU
08:00pRESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
PU
08:00pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Fuel group implements additional fuel quality checks under enforcement agreement with Department
PU
07:57pAsia shares in waiting mode ahead of Fed, ECB events
RE
07:53pSingapore's Exports Fell Sharply in October
DJ
07:38pSingapore exports shrink for eighth month, miss estimates
RE
07:34pCurrencies off to cautious start, China-U.S. trade deal in focus
RE
07:30pMaduro says 'thank God' for dollarisation in Venezuela
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
2Oil prices flat with markets on hold for progress in U.S.-China trade talks
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Made in China - Samsung farms out more phones to fend off rivals
4NIO INC. : NIO Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
5ARIUL FISH LLC : of Korea Launches Fish Product 'Golden Tongue Sole' Great for Health in Autumn

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group