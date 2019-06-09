Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

London retains strong lead in tech investment - Mayor's agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - London-based technology companies attracted a record 2.56 billion pounds in venture capital in the first six months of 2019, more than twice as much as those in Berlin, the Mayor of London's investment agency said on Monday.

The British capital's appeal to international tech businesses and start-ups has not been seriously dented by the vote to leave the European Union nearly three years ago and the subsequent political uncertainty, the data from the Mayor's agency, London & Partners, indicated.

Some of the largest investment deals in the first half of the year included 441 million pounds for e-commerce food delivery company Deliveroo. Online payments business Checkout.com, meanwhile, raised 176 million pounds, the agency said.

The city also attracted more foreign direct investment projects from overseas tech companies than any other city in the past 12 months, London & Partners said, with 91 international technology companies investing a total of 864 million pounds.

Tech giants such as Apple, Google and Facebook have announced major investments in London in recent years.

The data was published at the start of London Tech Week, which will stage more than 200 events across the city.

Outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May will announce on Monday plans by global tech companies to invest a total of 1.2 billion pounds in Britain, her office said.

"We want this to be the place everyone thinks of – and comes to – first when they want to develop their world-changing tech ideas," May will say according to excerpts from her speech released by her office.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:44pMicrosoft unveils next-gen 'Project Scarlett' Xbox console for release in 2020
RE
09:42pMexico Wearies of U.S. Approach
DJ
09:19pWhite House seeks delay on Huawei ban for contractors
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pUnited Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defense giant
RE
09:05pChina's May forex reserves rise unexpectedly to $3.1 trillion
RE
09:03pChina End-May Foreign Exchange Reserves Rose $6.05 Billion on Month
DJ
08:56pNo expansion yet of U.S.-Mexico asylum program after Trump deal
RE
08:56pMexico holds off Trump's fire but seen vulnerable to new pressure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RAYTHEON : RAYTHEON : United Technologies, Raytheon to create $120 billion aerospace and defence giant
2MEGAWORLD CORP : MEGAWORLD : Filipino community gears up for Philippine I-Day celebrations
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France's Le Maire says 'essential' to bolster Renault-Nissan alliance
4LG UPLUS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Some big tech firms cut employees' access to Huawei, muddying 5G rollout
5BP PLC : BP : Greenpeace activists halt BP's North Sea oil rig

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About