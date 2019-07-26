Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

London's FTSE 100 rebounds on Vodafone signal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 04:04am EDT
Traders work at their desks whilst screens show market data at CMC Markets in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 recovered on Friday as Vodafone jumped on plans to create a separate European tower company and education firm Pearson gained after an upbeat trading update, even as miners weighed.

The FTSE 100 index <.FTSE> added 0.1% by 0742 GMT, with gains capped by a drop in Anglo American, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> was largely unchanged.

Vodafone surged 8.1%, its biggest one-day rise in six years, after laying out plans to separate its mobile mast infrastructure in 10 European markets into a new organisation that it could potentially list.

Pearson, the world's biggest education company, climbed 5.2% after saying it had traded well in the first half of 2019 as its strategy to shift away from textbooks towards digital begins to pay off.

Miners <.FTNMX1770>, however, weighed on the main bourse with a 5.4% drop in Anglo American after its biggest shareholder Anil Agarwal said he was divesting the nearly 20% stake, and as copper prices fell after comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) dampened rate cut hopes.

Among smaller stocks, baby products retailer Mothercare slumped 12% after saying its annual underlying pretax profit would not grow, as it battles an uncertain and volatile home market.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 is on course for its second consecutive month of gains, buoyed by hopes of more stimulus from central banks globally and weakness in sterling in the backdrop of Brexit woes.

While the ECB played down the possibility of a near-term rate cut, investors are still hopeful that the U.S. Federal Reserve will side with softer policy at its meeting next week.

The FTSE 100 suffered its first and only monthly fall this year in May when U.S.-China trade tensions flared and led to a volley of tariffs from the world's two biggest economies.

Retailer Sports Direct, which is controlled by Mike Ashley, lost 4% on the FTSE 250 index as full-year results due at 0600 GMT were not released.

"A delay on top of a delay does not look good. Investors will take it as a bad sign although we're not sure if it's just a technical glitch or something more serious," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

On the other hand, Airtel Africa, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange this year, rose 2% after reporting a quarterly pretax profit that more than doubled, as it signed more customers for its mobile and data services.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -4.82% 2082.5 Delayed Quote.25.13%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MOTHERCARE PLC -11.39% 17.5 Delayed Quote.23.28%
PEARSON 5.46% 925 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -1.81% 235.2 Delayed Quote.0.59%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 7.38% 142 Delayed Quote.-13.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:16aGlobal Stocks Wobble on Mixed Earnings
DJ
04:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 rebounds on Vodafone signal
RE
03:26aEUROPE : European shares attempt recovery after ECB disappointment
RE
02:18aMost Southeast Asian stocks drop after ECB holds rates steady
RE
07/25ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back As Japan-South Korea Trade Tensions Escalate
DJ
07/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Rate Cut
DJ
07/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, Nasdaq Notch Worst Day In 4 Weeks Amid Swirling Central-bank Policy
DJ
07/25TSX falls 0.74 percent to 16,488.20
RE
07/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall After ECB Signals a Rate Cut
DJ
07/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Diageo, Unilever drag FTSE 100, AstraZeneca outshines
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
2FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Roundup Verdict Cut From $2 Billion to $86.7 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group