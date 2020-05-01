London stocks slide as Trump threatens China

Log in
05/01/2020 | 05:22am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

London-listed stocks fell on Friday as data showed the UK housing market was grinding to a halt, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

The FTSE 100 slumped 2.1%, erasing nearly all the strong gains logged this week on signs of global economies reopening after tough lockdowns.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index shed 1.7%, as Trump said his hard-fought trade deal with China was now of secondary importance to the pandemic and his administration was crafting retaliatory measures over the outbreak.

With most of European markets closed for May 1 holiday, the full effect of Trump's threat would not be felt until next week, but it stands to derail the recent rally that led the benchmark STOXX 600 post its best month in April since 2015.

"The market sentiment has got very negative very quickly and the last 24 hours have been a wake up call," said Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"The prospect of U.S.-China tensions heating up again is not good for risk sentiment (and) the market remains vulnerable to the coronavirus and progress in developing a vaccine."

Almost all major FTSE sectors were down, with energy <.FTNMX0530> leading declines on a ratings downgrade and several price target cuts for Royal Dutch Shell Plc, a day after the company cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.

Data on Friday showed the sweeping lockdown measures were grinding the housing market to a halt, while another report said British manufacturers suffered the biggest fall in output and orders for at least three decades in April.

"Optimism is misplaced that resumption in economic activity can be swift and smooth," Gimber said. "The rebound is going to be gradual and governments are going to move slowly in reopening economies for fear of a second wave of infections."

British Airways operator IAG fell 3.8% as details of its plans to cut staffing, including a quarter of its pilots, and weather the collapse in air travel under the coronavirus continued to tumble out.

Low-cost airline easyJet Plc fell 7.1% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after rival Ryanair said it would ground more than 99% of its flights until July. Ireland-based Ryanair's London-listed shares fell 3.6%.

British state-backed lender Royal Bank of Scotland gained 3.1%, even as it said profits halved in the first quarter and it set aside 802 million pounds against a likely spike in bad loans.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Sriraj Kalluvila)
EASYJET PLC -7.29% 560.0667 Delayed Quote.-57.66%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -3.88% 213.3 Delayed Quote.-64.50%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.38% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-28.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.61% 337.94 Delayed Quote.-17.98%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 4.61% 115.6 Delayed Quote.-54.00%
