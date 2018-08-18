Long Beach Police Department : TRAFFIC FATALITY CHERRY AVENUE / DEL AMO BOULEVARD

On Saturday August 18, 2018 at approximately 7:51 A.M.Officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard regarding a vehicle versus vehicle injury traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers located the collision on Cherry Avenue south of Del Amo Boulevard. One of the drivers was in critical condition and the Long Beach Fire Department was called to render aid. Fire Department personnel later determined the driver to be deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 32-year-old female resident of Long Beach was driving her 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, northbound on Cherry Avenue in the number one lane at a high rate of speed, when she collided with the rear of a 2015 Toyota Camry being driven by a 39 year-old female resident of Los Angeles. The force of the collision caused the driver to lose control of her vehicle and swerve right then back left to the number one lane. The driver of the Chevrolet swerved left and collided with a palm tree on the raised center median that separates the north and southbound lanes of Cherry Avenue.

The driver of the Toyota Camry and her 72-year-old female passenger were uninjured in this collision. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe died at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective David Lauro of the Long Beach Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through 'LA Crime Stoppers' by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the 'P3 Tips' app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store or Google Play), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org