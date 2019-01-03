Long & Foster Real Estate : Christine Corbo Joins Long & Foster's Avalon Office in Avalon, New Jersey

Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc., has announced that Christine Corbo has joined the Avalon, New Jersey office as a sales associate.

'Long & Foster continues to lead the way with cutting-edge tools and technology, which attracts top real estate professionals such as Christine,' explained Michael Mavromates, manager of Long & Foster's Avalon office. 'With the best-trained, best-equipped agents, Long & Foster continues to help Avalon and Stone Harbor area buyers and sellers reach their homeownership goals.'

'We are excited to announce Christine Corbo has joined our team of highly-trained professionals,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'As the No. 1 brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region, we operate with an agent-first mentality. We look forward to the energetic partnership Christine Corbo has created by deciding to join the industry-leading Avalon office and our company.'

Corbo , a professional in the real estate industry for 13 years, was a top lister and seller with another local brokerage firm and enjoys all aspects of the real estate business.

Corbo graduated from Villanova University's College of Commerce and Finance in 1985 and spent more than 15 years working for Otis Elevator Co. Corbo's roles for Otis ranged from sales representative to branch manager and account executive. Her career with the company provided extensive professional, managerial, sales and project management training. I worked in that commercial residential/construction industry from 1986-1995 and then returned from 2002-2004.

Corbo moved to Avalon in 2004 and decided that she wanted to work for a local business and spend fewer hours traveling during the week, so real estate is the perfect fit. She obtained her Realtor's license in 2005 and achieved her Broker's license in 2014.

'It's more of a passion than a job,' said Corbo . 'I treat all my clients as individuals and strive to meet the specific goals of each with the same energy and focus.'

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.