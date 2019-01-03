Long & Foster Real Estate : Colleen Marshall Joins Long & Foster's Historic Downtown Office in Charlottesville, Virginia

Long & Foster Real Estate welcomes Colleen Marshall to its Historic Downtown office in Charlottesville, Virginia. Marshall will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers.

'We are very excited and fortunate to have Colleen join our team of highly trained professionals,' said Thomas A. Pace, manager of the Charlottesville Historic Downtown office. 'The combination of Long & Foster and Colleen unique skills and knowledge will no doubt provide the highest level of service to local buyers and sellers.'

Marshall is participating in Long & Foster's Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program's curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. Marshall holds membership in the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors.

'The dynamics of today's residential real estate market are constantly changing. Participating in our Success Path program has provided Colleen with the right tools to meet those changing dynamics,' said Boomer Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'We welcome Colleen to Long & Foster, a company that has helped local buyers and sellers reach their homeownership goals for 50 years.'

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand by sales volume. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.