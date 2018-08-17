Log in
Long & Foster Real Estate : & Foster’s Leisure World Plaza Office to Host Food Drive

08/17/2018 | 01:21am CEST

Long & Foster Real Estate has announced that its Leisure World Plaza office, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, will hold an end of summer food drive until September 21. All Long & Foster agents as well as the general public are welcome to participate.

The purpose of this event is to support the Manna Food Center in their mission of 'ending hunger in Montgomery County through food distribution, education and advocacy.' Donations of healthy food can be dropped off at the Long & Foster office located in the Leisure World Plaza, 3836 International Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a list of suggested food donations, click here to view the Manna Food Center's Most Needed Foods List.

For further information, contact Betty Smith, branch administrator at Long & Foster's Leisure World Plaza office at 301-598-7500.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand by sales volume. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.

Disclaimer

Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 23:20:08 UTC
