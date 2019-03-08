Long & Foster Real Estate : & Foster's Debbie McGee Named Top Seller for January 2019

Debbie McGee, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, has been named top seller for January 2019. McGee is affiliated with Long & Foster's Village of Midlothian, Virginia office.

'We are proud to announce Debbie McGee as January's top seller,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Debbie is a great example of Long & Foster's highly-trained professionals who go to great lengths to best serve clients seeking the total homeownership experience.'

A Long & Foster real estate professional in Virginia for 12 years, McGee is active in the Richmond Association of REALTORS, Virginia Association of REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS.

McGee has consistently proven to be high achieving since entering the real estate field, and has frequently been cited as a top real estate producer. McGee is a member the Chairman's Club of the Long & Foster Gold Team for producing more than $5 million in settled sales volume.

In addition, McGee holds the advanced real estate designations of Accredited Buyers Representative, Associate Broker, Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource, Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Sellers Representative Specialist.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate company as part of HomeServices of America. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.