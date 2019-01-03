Long & Foster Real Estate : & Foster's Glenda McDaniel Named Top Listing And Top Selling Agent for November 2018

Glenda McDaniel, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, has been named top listing and top selling agent for November 2018. McDaniel is affiliated with Long & Foster's Smith Mountain Lake office, located in Moneta, Virginia.

'We are proud to announce Glenda McDaniel as November's top listing and selling agent,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Glenda McDaniel is a great example of Long & Foster's highly-trained professionals who go to great lengths to best serve her clients seeking the total homeownership experience.'

A real estate professional for thirty years, McDaniel is active in the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

McDaniel has consistently proven to be high achieving since entering the real estate field, and has frequently been cited as a top real estate producer. McDaniel is a member the Founders Club of the Long & Foster Gold Team for producing more than $23million in settled sales volume in 2017.

In addition, McDaniel holds the advanced real estate designations of Graduate Realtor Institute.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.