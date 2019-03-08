Long & Foster Real Estate : & Foster's Heather Placer Named Top Lister for January 2019

Heather Placer, a sales associate and commercial specialist with Long & Foster Real Estate, has been named top lister for January 2019. Placer is affiliated with Long & Foster's Village of Midlothian, Virginia office.

'We are proud to announce Heather Placer as January's top lister,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Heather is a great example of Long & Foster's highly-trained professionals who go to great lengths to best serve clients seeking the total experience.'

A real estate professional at the Village of Midlothian office for three years, Placer is active in the Richmond Association of REALTORS, Virginia Association of REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS.

Placer has consistently proven to be high achieving since entering the real estate field, and has frequently been cited as a top real estate producer.

In addition, Placer holds the advanced commercial real estate designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate company as part of Home Services of America. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.