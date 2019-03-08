Long & Foster Real Estate : & Foster's Lisa Stone Named Top Closer for January 2019

Lisa Stone, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, has been named top closer for January 2019. Stone is affiliated with Long & Foster's Village of Midlothian, Virginia office.

'We are proud to announce Lisa Stone as this month's top closer,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'Lisa is a great example of Long & Foster's highly-trained professionals who go to great lengths to best serve clients seeking the total homeownership experience.'

A real estate professional for 21 years, Lisa Stone is active in the Richmond Association of REALTORS, National Association of REALTORS and Virginia Association of REALTORS.

Stone has consistently proven to be high achieving since entering the real estate field, and has frequently been cited as a top real estate producer.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate company as part of HomeServices of America. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com