Long & Foster Real Estate : Jalal Achir Joins Long & Foster's Reston Office in Reston, Virginia

01/03/2019 | 04:04am CET

Long & Foster Real Estate welcomes Jalal Achir to its Reston office, in Reston, Virginia. Achir is an experienced agent with over 14 years in the real estate industry.

'We are very excited and fortunate to have Jalal Achir join our team of highly trained professionals,' said Athena Petersen and Anita Lasansky, managers of the Reston Sales office. 'The combination of Long & Foster and Jalal's unique skills, knowledge and experience will no doubt provide the highest level of service to local buyers and sellers.'

'I joined Long & Foster because of the level of expertise and vision, as well as the impactful leadership, and strong ethics in collaboration with the market share throughout Northern Virginia,' said Achir. 'I know I will have succeeded in my job when I see that I have contributed to the greater value of the organization and hear the success stories of the agents I have mentored.'

'We're so pleased to announce Jalal Achir has joined the Long & Foster family,' said Larry 'Boomer' Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. 'As the No. 1 brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic region, we operate with an agent-first mentality. We look forward to the energetic partnership Jalal has created by deciding to join the industry-leading Reston office and our company.'

Achir will be joining our Reston office as a sales leader and will be coaching and mentoring our agents as well as achieving new goals in his real estate career.

Long & Foster Real Estate is the nation's No. 1 independent real estate brand. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.

Disclaimer

Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:03:03 UTC
