Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Long & Foster Real Estate : Patti Rowe Attends Long & Foster's ReCharge Retreat for Top Producers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:04am CET

Patti Rowe, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, attended the company's fall ReCharge retreat. Rowe is an associate with the company's Historic Downtown/Glenmore offices in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Consumer education, technology and planning techniques were among the topics discussed at ReCharge, an event created by and for Long & Foster's top-producing sales associates. The event brought agents together for business development sessions and networking opportunities, as well as celebrations for the company's 50th anniversary. It was held from Oct. 24-26 at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

'Attending ReCharge helped me connect with my fellow Long & Foster agents and prepare for the upcoming business year,' Rowe said. 'Additionally, it was a wonderful way to celebrate Long & Foster's 50th year in the business. Long & Foster understands what agents like me need to be successful, so we can provide unparalleled service to all our clients.'

'Long & Foster's ReCharge presents a fantastic opportunity for our family of agents to gather and learn from each other, plan for the coming year and hear from industry experts,' said Larry 'Boomer' Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

'Real estate remains a business built on relationships, and events such as this one help our agents continually invest in their skills and knowledge, so they can build those relationships and provide the best service possible,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Over 300 Long & Foster agents attended ReCharge, which is open to members of the company's Gold Team - agents produce $5 million or more in volume in a calendar year. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.

Disclaimer

Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 03:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aApple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08aOil prices slide on supply surge, global market turmoil scares off investors
RE
05:02aUK services growth drops to two-year low in fourth quarter in Brexit 'stasis' - BCC
RE
04:40a/C O R R E C T I O N -- RBC Global Asset Management/
AQ
04:27aYen surges, Aussie slides as growth fears trigger FX 'flash crash'
RE
04:27aYen surges, Aussie slides as growth fears trigger FX 'flash crash'
RE
04:04aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : Colleen Marshall Joins Long & Foster's Historic Downtown Office in Charlottesville, Virginia
PU
04:04aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : & Foster's Glenda McDaniel Named Top Listing And Top Selling Agent for November 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
3S&P 500 : S&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
4BLACKROCK : BLACKROCK : Latin America stockpicker at BlackRock is leaving company
5TESLA : TESLA : Shares Sink on Model 3 Delivery Miss, Price Cut--Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.