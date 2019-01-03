Long & Foster Real Estate : Patti Rowe Attends Long & Foster's ReCharge Retreat for Top Producers

Patti Rowe, a sales associate with Long & Foster Real Estate, attended the company's fall ReCharge retreat. Rowe is an associate with the company's Historic Downtown/Glenmore offices in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Consumer education, technology and planning techniques were among the topics discussed at ReCharge, an event created by and for Long & Foster's top-producing sales associates. The event brought agents together for business development sessions and networking opportunities, as well as celebrations for the company's 50th anniversary. It was held from Oct. 24-26 at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

'Attending ReCharge helped me connect with my fellow Long & Foster agents and prepare for the upcoming business year,' Rowe said. 'Additionally, it was a wonderful way to celebrate Long & Foster's 50th year in the business. Long & Foster understands what agents like me need to be successful, so we can provide unparalleled service to all our clients.'

'Long & Foster's ReCharge presents a fantastic opportunity for our family of agents to gather and learn from each other, plan for the coming year and hear from industry experts,' said Larry 'Boomer' Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

'Real estate remains a business built on relationships, and events such as this one help our agents continually invest in their skills and knowledge, so they can build those relationships and provide the best service possible,' said Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Over 300 Long & Foster agents attended ReCharge, which is open to members of the company's Gold Team - agents produce $5 million or more in volume in a calendar year. For more information, visit LongandFoster.com.